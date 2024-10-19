Japan Rugby Football Union Makes History On Environmental Sustainability
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Japan Rugby Football Union has achieved a historic milestone by being the first sports organization in Japan and the first national rugby union worldwide to endorse the UN Sports For Climate Action Framework.
This development follows the release of a report by World Rugby highlighting the effects of climate change on rugby. The report advises rugby stakeholders, including clubs and competition organizers, to create and execute strategies aimed at lessening rugby's environmental footprint.
The JRFU recognizes the urgent need to minimize its environmental impact across all of its operations, from the day-to-day management of the game to organizing and hosting rugby matches – from the grassroots level up to international test matches.
By signing the framework in October, the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) has committed to taking initiatives to address the impact of climate change from the grassroots level to international test matches.
It also pledges to take meaningful action on climate change. Additionally, the JRFU aims to formulate an Environmental Sustainability Action Policy by March 2025. This policy will outline concrete targets and plans for promoting sustainability across Japanese rugby.
The Sports for Climate Action Framework, launched at COP24 in December 2018, encourages sports organizations to take a leading role in addressing climate change. The framework focuses on two key objectives: making sports operations more sustainable and using sports as a platform to raise awareness among fans and the public.
It is built on five guiding principles: promoting greater environmental responsibility, reducing overall climate impact, educating for climate action, promoting sustainable and responsible consumption, and advocating for climate action through communication.
Over 200 global sports organizations, including World Rugby, FIBA, and FIFA, have signed the Framework since its launch in 2018.