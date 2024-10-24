Japan Rugby Men Unveils New Generation Of Fly Halves For Autumn Internationals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan has selected two uncapped fly-halves, Takuro Matsunaga and Ichigo Nakakusu, for their upcoming autumn internationals. This decision comes after Lee Seung-sin's injury and the omission of Rikiya Matsuda, who was a key player in the previous Rugby World Cup.
Japan coach Eddie Jones has opted for 26-year-old Matsunaga from Brave Lupus Tokyo and 24-year-old Nakakusu from Black Rams Tokyo. Matsuda, despite his role in the previous World Cup, only started one of Japan’s nine matches over the spring and summer.
“He has plenty of experience, so I’m giving the younger players an opportunity to gain more.S We’ve asked him to go back to his club and work on a couple of areas of his game,” Jones said.
This approach emphasizes quick, decisive passing and strategic movement, a hallmark of Japan’s rugby identity that he embraces.
Matsunaga, a product of Tenri University, founded in 1925, is known for his composure and decision-making skills. He has impressed in domestic competition and is expected to play a significant role for the Brave Blossoms.
Matsunaga’s coach at Brave Lupus Tokyo speaks highly of his composure and decision-making under pressure.
“He has the ability to make the right decisions quickly and execute them accurately,” the coach said.
With Matsuda and Yamasawa out of the picture, Jones is expected to rely on 34-year-old captain Harumichi Tatekawa to guide the team at fly-half, supported by Matsunaga on the bench. Nakakusu, who has just one season of League One experience, will need time to adjust to the physical demands of international rugby.
Takuro Matsunaga had an impressive season with Brave Lupus Tokyo, starting 17 of 18 matches as the team’s fullback and helping them clinch the League One title.
Matsunaga, like Tatekawa before him, is a product of this school of thought, and it’s likely that the influence of Tenri’s coaching will be on full display during the autumn series.
Though Matsunaga has much to learn from a player of Mo’unga’s caliber, the ability to dominate the fly-half position for the Brave Blossoms should be reflected in domestic competition as well.
The selection of these young fly-halves reflects Japan's commitment to developing homegrown talent and maintaining their unique style of play.
Jones revealed the squad for the upcoming autumn internationals, kicking off with a high-stakes clash against the All Blacks in Yokohama on October 26.