Japan's Rugby Coach Eddie Jones Identifies Key Areas Ahead of Fiji Showdown
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan head coach Eddie Jones has pinpointed two crucial areas his side must improve upon before their Pacific Nations Cup final against Fiji in Osaka.
Despite averaging an impressive 48 points per game in their three previous matches, the Brave Blossoms are under no illusions about the formidable challenge posed by their undefeated opponents.
Japan emphatically claimed the remaining open Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2024 final slot after beating Samoa in explicit attacking, running rugby.
The host side scored six tries to Samoa’s three in an enthralling semi-final at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.
Fiji, led by new head coach Mick Byrne, have made significant strides in their forward play and attack, impressing Jones with their patience and structure.
The former England and Australia boss acknowledged the step up in competition against Samoa but stressed the need for further growth to overcome Fiji's formidable challenge.
"We started the game really well against Samoa, but we know we need to improve our defense around the ruck and our kick chase defense, these will be key areas we focus on this week," Jones said.
A pre-game speech from a special guest powerfully boosted Japan's semi-final victory over Samoa.
Jones emphasized the importance of physicality and discipline against Fiji, noting that "our ruck defense has got to be really good."
Jones is demanding more from his young squad with a long-term goal of reaching the top four in the world by the 2027 Rugby World Cup. He believes that they can achieve their full potential and secure a place in rugby by pushing themselves to their limits.
Japan’s thrilling 49-27 victory over Samoa in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup semi-final in Tokyo on Sunday brought significant change to the World Rugby Men’s Rankings this weekend.
After three consecutive wins, Japan is highly ranked. The Brave Blossoms went into the match one place lower than Samoa, but now they are ranked 13th, while Fiji remains in 10th.
Japan will face five-time Pacific Nations Cup champions Fiji in Saturday’s decider in Osaka, while Samoa will take on the USA in the third-place play-off.