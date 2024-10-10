Japan Targets First WXV2 Rugby Win Against Wales
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan's Head Coach Lesley McKenzie has eagerly unveiled the highly anticipated Sakura Fifteen team lineup. The team will battle Wales in the final match of the 2024 WXV2 tournament, scheduled for October 11 at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town.
Japan is fervently seeking its inaugural victory in the tournament and is primed to deliver an exhilarating performance. Meanwhile, the tenacious Wales Women's rugby team is determined to rebound after a hard-fought 8-5 defeat to Italy in their previous WXV2 encounter, narrowly missing out on a pivotal triumph.
The team, led by flanker Iroha Nagata, is almost the same as last weekend’s. The only changes are Asuka Kuge returning to the bench as a hooker and Kotomi Taniguchi moving back into the starting lineup. Misaki Matsumura is back on the right wing, and Kyoko Hosokawa is on the bench as the reserve lock.
“We’re really buoyed and excited about the progress of our performances, albeit we’re a little bit frustrated with the results,” said Lesley McKenzie, the Japan Head Coach, adding, “But we’re building really nicely towards our third game against Wales, who will also have some reason to come out and exorcise some frustration.”
Wales coach Cunningham expressed his disappointment with the team's last performance following their struggle to maintain composure and convert scoring opportunities against Italy. Despite their valiant efforts, the team was unable to secure a victory. Their last-minute attempt to score was thwarted by the resilient Italian defense. Cunningham acknowledged the team's hard-fought effort and remained optimistic.
Just like Wales, in their previous two games, the Sakura Fifteen suffered a 31-24 defeat against the host team, South Africa, in their opening match, followed by a 19-13 loss to Scotland, the reigning WXV2 Champions and the top-ranked team in the 2024 tournament. Throughout both games, Japan showcased a fearless and high-paced style of play but unfortunately fell short. Japan is working hard to turn the game against Wales in their favor.