Japan Unveils Team For Crucial WXV2 Women’s Rugby Clash Against Scotland
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan's Head Coach Lesley McKenzie has revealed the lineup for the upcoming match against Scotland in the 2024 WXV2. The much-anticipated game is set to take place on Saturday, October 5, in Cape Town, South Africa. Following a tough 31-24 loss to South Africa in their opening match, Japan is determined to bounce back and put on a solid performance.
Berrick Barnes, the Sakura Fifteens Backs Coach, expressed confidence in the team's preparation, highlighting their speed and skill as significant strengths.
“We have a great opportunity this weekend in playing the number one ranked team in the competition. It’s a particularly good challenge for us, and we’ve had a great week preparing for it. I can’t fault the girl’s commitment to the game plan and their efforts in training, with our big point of difference is our speed and skill set,” said Barnes.
Scotland holds the impressive fifth spot in World Rugby’s international rankings and currently reigns as the WXV2 champion. In their first match, they dominated Italy with a resounding 19-0 victory. Japan, seeking redemption after last year's 38-7 loss to Scotland, has appointed Iroha Nagata as the team captain.
The team lineup has undergone some minor adjustments, with Asuka Kuge taking on the role of hooker and Rinka Matsuda moving to the right wing. Furthermore, three new players will be joining the bench as replacements and playmaker Ayasa Otsuka is set to earn her 30th national team cap for Japan.
Coach Barnes highlighted the team's resilience and determination in the face of larger opponents, emphasizing, “The challenge we have is that we’re smaller across the board than our opposition, but we make up for that with courage, speed, and skill. This group are as tough as they come,” he said.
Japan will play Wales in their final WXV2 match on Friday, October 11, at 16:00 local time at Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town, following the match against Scotland.