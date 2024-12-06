John Williams, The "Jolly Jumper", Passes Away At 78 After A Battle With Leukemia
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The rugby world is mourning the loss of John Williams, a revered past Springbok coach and notable lock who passed away on Thursday at the age of 78 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Williams was celebrated not just for his remarkable statistics but for the profound impact he had on South African rugby, marking his legacy as the first coach of the Springboks following years of isolation.
Born in Johannesburg in 1946, Williams made significant contributions during pivotal moments in South African rugby history as a player and coach.
As Springbok No. 450, he participated in 13 Test matches from 1971 to 1976, during which he excelled in lineouts, earning him the affectionate nickname “Jolly Jumper.” Standing at an impressive height of 2.01m, his towering presence played a crucial role in helping Northern Transvaal secure six Currie Cup titles from 1966 to 1976.
In 1992, with the return of international rugby after years of exclusion, Williams stepped into a crucial role, leading the Springboks into this new era. With only two days' notice, he famously coached South Africa in a challenging match against the All Blacks at Ellis Park, which concluded in a narrow 24-27 defeat but signified a powerful emotional return for the nation. He would coach five Tests in total, achieving one notable victory before Ian McIntosh took over the role.
Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, paid a heartfelt tribute to Williams, stating, “John Williams was one of only six people who played for South Africa and then also coached the Boks after unity in 1992. He was a tough-as-nails lock and a great lineout jumper. Although the return to the Test arena in 1992 was a difficult time, John’s influence on Northern Transvaal and the Bulls teams of the late 1980s was undeniable.”
Beyond his coaching achievements, Williams made significant contributions off the field, revitalizing Northern Transvaal and leading the team to three additional Currie Cup victories from 1987 to 1989. He also achieved academic success, earning a doctorate in Canada, and later pursued a career in livestock and game farming in Limpopo.
A devoted family man, Williams leaves behind his wife, Mariana, and three children, along with a rugby community that fondly remembers him as a "gentle giant." His enduring influence on South African rugby is substantial.