Jones Sees Bittersweet Return To Twickenham As Japan Rugby Team Suffers Defeat
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Japan’s rugby head coach, Eddie Jones, made a significant return to the hallowed grounds of Twickenham, the heart of English rugby, for the first time since his dismissal as England's coach two years ago. However, the occasion turned bittersweet as his team faced a lopsided defeat, succumbing to England with a score of 59-14.
In the post-match press conference, Jones was notably animated, recalling an incident where a fan had hurled insults at him during the game. “It wasn’t too bad until some fool yelled at me on the stairs at halftime,” he remarked, maintaining a light-hearted tone despite the embarrassment.
“He said something I won’t repeat because I’d get in trouble. But honestly, one clown in a crowd of 81,634 isn’t so bad.” In response to Jones' claims, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) quickly condemned any form of abuse, asserting that “no coaches, players, or referees should be subjected to hostility for simply doing their jobs.”
Jones also found himself reflecting on criticisms made by former England player Danny Care in Care's new book. Care described Jones as having fostered a toxic environment during his tenure as coach and likened some of his behaviors to those of schoolyard bullies. With a mixture of sarcasm and bravado, Jones retorted, suggesting he might title his own future book “Caring about Care” to address these allegations.
Despite the heavy loss, Jones acknowledged the skillful play of the England team, commending their strategic evolution and the emerging young talents that are beginning to shine on the international stage.
He specifically mentioned Chandler Cunningham-South as a promising prospect, alongside Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck, who have recently elevated their performances. He also noted Ollie Lawrence’s improved form, indicating that the future looks bright for England rugby.
This victory was a crucial boost for England's head coach, Steve Borthwick, who is navigating a challenging second year at the helm. Even with a record of only five wins out of twelve tests in 2024, Borthwick expressed optimism about his team’s development and evolving identity.
“I’m pleased with how the players executed our game plan against Japan, staying disciplined for all 80 minutes,” he remarked. “You can see the kind of team we aspire to be. Over the last month, we’ve been crafting fine tries, showcasing the skills this group possesses,” said Borthwick.
As both coaches grapple with the complexities of international rugby, their ability to adapt while nurturing young talent will be crucial in determining their success in the seasons to come.