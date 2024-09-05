Kentucky Rugby Dominates Indiana in Spirited Preseason Clash
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On August 30th, in one of the most energetic and enjoyable preseason derbies, the Kentucky Rugby team undoubtedly demonstrated their dominance over their Indiana counterparts with a mix of power rugby and an uninhibited, fluid style of rugby.
The rainy evening, sleet, and the occasional lightning produced some useful minutes for both sides in the operator arena. Both teams had over 60 players getting game time from each side, which was important for the coaches to evaluate their team and the areas they needed to work on.
Kentucky seniors Alec Cole, Charlie Baer, and John Hall, along with sophomore Luke Keough, have been offering the team leadership and expertise from the beginning of the season. At the start of the season, the seniors were hopeful about their performance this year.
“We’re building a strong base for the season,” said Baer, “The energy level is high, and everyone is committed to improving.” Hall conveyed his confidence, expressing, “So far, I believe the practice has been going great, and I think we are 2 steps ahead of where we were from last year.”
The key battles between the two sides were a bit more two-dimensional at the top end of the pitch. Kentucky’s defense, which prides itself on a fast and tremendously aggressive line, made it almost impossible for Indiana’s offense to get going.
Kentucky's dominance in the scrums was a hallmark of its play throughout the match.
Kentucky's Gage Curry, Hagnet Rand, Thomas Botha, Brendan Lynn, and Eli Arthur performed excellently in both offensive and defensive play. Jack Phillips, the team captain, demonstrated strong playing skills and effective leadership. The Kentucky Tight Five and Scrum were also standout performers in the team's attack.
The second team had intense battles, with Bryson Shelton and Dom Rosson making great impressions. Jayden Bailey, Ryan Paul, Sam Chalhoub, and Charlie Sizemore also showed their capacity.
Other Kentucky players stood out, including Mo Parker Jones, Ethan Donlon, Ezra Blackman, Nolan Watson, and Abelardo Reza, each demonstrating promising skills and courage on the field.
Depending on the outcome of the game, Kentucky will seek to extend its current production throughout the rest of the season. Kentucky’s next game is against Illinois on September 7th.