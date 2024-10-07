Kenya Clinches Championship Title In Historic US R10C Rugby Debut In USA
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Serengeti Elephants triumphed in a hard-fought 10-5 victory over the Cape Town Wild Dogs in an electrifying Mixed Play (MXP) Finals showdown.
The intense competition featured 10 minutes of thrilling men's play and another 10 minutes of action-packed women's play, delivering epic rugby action from start to finish. The showdown took place in the vibrant setting of San Juan Capistrano, California, and drew in a passionate crowd of rugby enthusiasts from all over.
The fourth edition of the Rugby 10s Championship made history by being held in the USA for the first time. Since 2021, the tournament has been dedicated to promoting gender equality in rugby, attracting teams from over 25 nations competing for the prestigious Franchise Champion Trophy and a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.
The competition featured franchises from around the world, highlighting top talent across various divisions. Each franchise was comprised of four teams—men, Women, U18 Boys, and U18 Girls—all competing for their respective Division Cups.
In an intense final, the Kenyan players demonstrated their prowess. The women's team, captained by Lindo, Okullo, and Okello, secured a 5-0 lead in the first half. The men's team then battled the Cape Town Wild Dogs to a 5-5 draw in the second half, ultimately clinching a 10-5 victory.
During the group stages, the men’s Elephants team dominated, triumphing over the San Clement Rhinos with a score of 32-0 and defeating the Balkans Honey Badgers 19-12 to top their group. Meanwhile, the women’s team finished second in their group, achieving a 17-10 win over the San Clement Rhinos and a 27-5 victory over the Honey Badgers.
The top two teams advanced to the mixed final, with both the women’s and men’s squads contributing in each half to secure the overall win. The tournament delivered an unforgettable experience filled with electrifying matches, outstanding sportsmanship, and a celebration of rugby excellence, showcasing both established and emerging international rugby talent.