Kenya’s Rugby 7s Squad Shows Grit And Promise Despite Dubai Disappointments
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Kenyan men's rugby 7s squad, affectionately known as Shujaa, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at the Dubai World Rugby Sevens Series. Despite the varied outcomes, the team displayed remarkable resilience and flashes of brilliance, captivating fans with their spirited performances.
Shujaa was placed in a pool of giants, facing challenges from formidable teams like France, South Africa, and Australia during the pool stages. Their journey through Pool A concluded with a challenging 31-14 defeat against Australia. From the outset, they struggled to match the frenetic energy of their opponents.
The Australian side took an early lead with a try from Michael Icely, soon followed by Hayden Sargeant, which put Kenya on the back foot. Just before halftime, Shujaa's Patrick Odongo managed to break through with a try, and Nygel Amaitsa's conversion momentarily reignited hopes, bringing the score to 10-7.
However, the second half saw Australia assert their dominance. Nathan Lawson extended the lead with a try, and Ben Dowling's conversions kept Kenya at bay. Sargeant added another try to the growing tally, while Henry Hutchison capped the match with a late score for the Australians.
Despite a valiant effort from Ben Salem, who managed a late try, it was a bittersweet moment for Coach Kelvin "Bling" Wambua's squad as they reflected on what could have been.
In a spirited display, Shujaa rebounded strongly in the semifinals of the ninth-place playoff, triumphing over Ireland with a score of 21-7. Kevin Wekesa ignited the match with a brilliant try right from the kickoff, with Amaitsa successfully converting and setting a positive tone for Kenya.
Ireland countered swiftly, with Jordan Conroy leveling the scoreboard after a successful conversion from Ed Kelly. However, Kenya soon regained their rhythm. Just before halftime, Dennis Abukuse scored another try, with Amaitsa once again converting to give Shujaa a valuable lead.
As the match drew to a close, Ben Salem found the end zone once more for his second try of the tournament. Amaitsa, demonstrating his sharpshooting skills, converted all his chances, sealing a significant victory that inspired hope among the players and supporters.
This victory propelled Shujaa into a tightly contested ninth-place playoff final against Uruguay, who had narrowly edged out the USA in their semifinal showdown, winning 15-12. Following the tightly contested 9th place playoff, Shujaa are now placed 10th after losing their campaign to Uruguay 15-7. The focus now shifts to Cape Town.
With promising young talents like Amaitsa and Salem emerging alongside seasoned players, Kenya is poised to deliver thrilling performances in the ongoing World Rugby Sevens Series.