Kenya Sevens Blow Hot And Cold In Cape Town Rugby 7s
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Kenya's Sevens rugby team, Shujaa, showcased their fighting spirit at the Cape Town Sevens, bouncing back from a thrilling victory over Australia to face the heartbreak of a narrow loss to Spain. Whether they harness their resilience and turn the tide in future tournaments is yet to be seen.
Shujaa kicked off their tournament impressively, defeating Australia 19-12 and avenging their earlier defeat at the Dubai Sevens. Initially, they struggled, falling behind 12-0 in the first half due to tries from James Turner and Hayden Sargeant. However, Kenya turned things around with Kevin Wekesa scoring late in the half, followed by a conversion from Nygel Amaitsa that ignited their resurgence.
The turning point came when they secured a penalty try after Dennis Abukuse was tackled illegally, allowing them to take the lead at 14-12. A powerful run from George Ooro sealed the match, reflecting the team’s resilience in capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes. Coach Kevin Wambua praised the players, stating, “The boys showed great character to bounce back against a strong side like Australia.”
Unfortunately, their momentum didn’t carry into the next match against Spain. Francisco Cosculluela opened the scoring, and Spain led 7-0 at halftime. Patrick Odongo managed to equalize later with a remarkable solo run, but despite some solid offensive play, Kenya missed crucial scoring opportunities. A last-minute try from Jeremy Trevithick dashed their hopes for the semifinals, with the match ending at 14-7.
Shujaa's journey in Cape Town followed a mixed outing at the Dubai Sevens, where they finished 10th with two wins out of five matches. They had standout moments, such as defeating South Africa 22-17, but also suffered from key mistakes, particularly during the group stages.
Captain Samwel Asati highlighted the need for improvement, acknowledging both positive signs and areas needing work: “The spirit is there, but we must sharpen our decision-making under pressure.” Wambua shared this sentiment, stressing the importance of consistency: “We’ve shown what we’re capable of, but it’s about delivering that level of performance every time.”
As Shujaa integrates younger players into their squad, talents like Odongo and Ooro bring optimism for the future. Their experience in Cape Town had its ups and downs, but the team is clearly eager to compete at the highest level.
With many games remaining in the season, Shujaa must refine their tactics and enhance their performance to avoid relegation threats and reclaim their status as dominant contenders in Sevens rugby.