Kiwi Rugby Coaching Legend Joins Munster To Boost Performance
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Munster Rugby has made a significant move to strengthen its coaching team by appointing renowned New Zealand coach Chris Boyd as a Performance Consultant. Boyd has a stellar track record in Super Rugby and the Gallagher Premiership.
Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the appointment of Chris Boyd as the province’s new performance consultant.
“We have a huge amount of trust and belief in our coaching group, who have done an excellent job over the past month, and the addition of Chris will supplement the talent we have in this area,” IRFU in a statement said.
He will work alongside Interim Head Coach Ian Costello and the rest of the coaching staff to improve the team's performance.
The club's CEO, Ian Flanagan, in a statement, expressed excitement about the appointment, highlighting Boyd's vast experience and the positive impact he is expected to have on the team.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’ experience and caliber join us for what will be a very busy period for the club,” Flanagan said.
Interim Head Coach Ian Costello also welcomed the addition of Boyd, emphasizing the strength of the current coaching team and the potential for further growth with Boyd's guidance.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding coaching group and support team in Munster. To be able to add someone from Chris’s experience and standing in that group is very exciting,” Costello said.
In his new position, Boyd will work closely with interim head coach Ian Costello and the coaching team to support to the wider aspects of team performance.
The addition of the former Hurricanes and Northampton Saints boss is a significant step in strengthening Munster’s coaching team after Graham Rowntree’s exit.
The Kiwi guided the Hurricanes to Super Rugby glory in 2016 before spending four years at Northampton between 2018 and 2022.
Boyd, who has previously coached the Hurricanes to the Super Rugby title before playing a key role in Northampton Saints’ return as one of the top Gallagher Premiership sides, will support Interim Head Coach Ian Costello and the wider coaching group over the coming months.