Kris Thomas: From Rugby Stardom To Championing Justice
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Kris Thomas, a vital contributor to USA Rugby’s achievements in both sevens and fifteens, has declared her retirement from international rugby., bringing an impressive decade-long chapter of her career to a close. From her early days in Philadelphia to competing on rugby fields across the globe, Thomas’ journey is a testament to her determination, adaptability, and leadership.
Reflecting on her career, Thomas shared, “Playing rugby for the US has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime. It has allowed me to meet and play with my best friends and provided me with the chance to travel to different countries while building friendships with people from those places.”
Thomas began her rugby journey at the University of Central Florida, where her talents in track and field translated seamlessly into the sport. She quickly distinguished herself, earning All-American honors in 2013 and 2014, which paved the way for her debut in the HSBC World Sevens Series in São Paulo, Brazil, in 2015. Over the course of 44 matches, she scored 96 tries, securing her place among the top scorers in USA women’s sevens history.
Not content with just one format, Thomas made the transition to fifteens in 2017, debuting against Canada and earning a spot on the team for that year’s Rugby World Cup. Her scoring prowess was instrumental in the USA Eagles reaching the semifinals, solidifying her reputation as a star in both formats of the game.
Thomas also achieved the remarkable milestone of becoming an Olympian at Tokyo 2020, proudly representing the USA on a prominent global stage. Her influence extended beyond the pitch, as she served as a role model within the rugby community and volunteered with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and Kitchens for Good.
Looking ahead, Thomas revealed her aspirations, saying, “I plan to attend law school in the near future. I hope to honor my dad and the values he instilled in me by using my law degree to help marginalized and lower-income communities.”
Her impressive roster of achievements includes participation in three Rugby World Cups, an Olympic appearance, and numerous podium finishes in the HSBC World Sevens Series. Beyond her athletic accolades, she is celebrated for her commitment to community service.
As USA Rugby bids farewell to Kris Thomas, her legacy as an athlete, mentor, and advocate will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, inspiring future generations of Eagles to reach for even greater heights.