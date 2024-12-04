Latest 2024 World Rugby Rankings: A Season Of Triumphs, Tumbles, And Tectonic Shifts
By Priscilla Rotich
As the curtain falls on 2024, the World Rugby rankings reveal a familiar yet evolving hierarchy. South Africa steadfastly holds the top position, closely pursued by Ireland, New Zealand, and France. The widening gap between these elite teams and the rest signifies a growing imbalance in the global rugby arena.
Ireland, fresh off their Six Nations championship, has solidified their second-place standing, narrowing the distance to South Africa from nearly four points to a mere two.
Their November fixtures brought a mix of fortunes; while they stumbled against New Zealand, they triumphed over Argentina, Fiji, and Australia, cementing their role as the chief contender to the reigning champions. New Zealand and France remain entrenched in third and fourth place, respectively, each making slight gains.
In a notable ascent, Argentina has emerged as a bright spot outside the top four, climbing to fifth place after a commendable performance in the Rugby Championship. This upward trajectory has allowed them to surpass England, who now finds themselves languishing in seventh. Meanwhile, Scotland has managed to maintain their sixth position despite navigating a challenging season.
Unfortunately for Wales, the year has been marked by disheartening outcomes. Under the direction of Warren Gatland, the team has hit a historic low, concluding the year without a single victory—an unprecedented occurrence since 1937.
Their winless streak in the Six Nations, combined with losses to formidable teams such as Australia and South Africa, culminated in twelve consecutive defeats. What was once a proud eighth-place standing has now plummeted to an alarming eleventh, trailing behind Italy, Fiji, and Australia.
The rise of Georgia, Japan, and Samoa threatens to further complicate Wales’ situation, and another disappointing Six Nations could exacerbate their plight.
On a brighter note, Fiji has demonstrated resilience with a compelling performance in the Pacific Nations Cup, catapulting them to ninth place, largely at the expense of Wales.
Italy has also enjoyed a standout year, showcasing significant development as they secured a top-ten finish. Australia, recovering from a challenging World Cup, climbed back to eighth place, indicating a resurgence in their form.
The rankings illustrate a pronounced divide between the top ten teams and their rivals, with a significant gap of 4.6 points separating tenth-place Italy from eleventh-place Wales. For teams like Wales, 2024 will likely be remembered as a forgettable chapter; conversely, for Argentina and Fiji, it heralds a time of hope and potential resurgence.
As we look ahead to the Six Nations and Rugby Championship in 2025, the prospect of either widening gaps or opportunities for struggling teams looms large on the horizon.