Latham Takes Over as Chicago Hounds Rugby Head Coach
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Chris Latham has taken over as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Hounds, succeeding Rob Webber, who has returned to England to join Saracens. Latham previously served as the head coach of the Utah Warriors in 2020 but was unable to continue with the team due to certain issues as they prepared for the 2021 season.
He most recently worked as an Assistant Coach with the Seawolves. Speaking of the Seawolves, the reigning champions have promoted Ryan Martin as head mentor after the departure of Scott Mathie to Edinburgh. Additionally, Dewald Senekal has signed on as Forwards Coach for New England, while Cory Brown has left the Gold to become an Attack Coach for the Highlanders in New Zealand.
It's worth noting that John Manenti, previously a coach for the Australian Men’s 7s team, has moved to Snapdragon Stadium, while Heyneke Meyer has left the SaberCats and returned to South Africa. Meanwhile, Steve Brett, who succeeded as Head Coach for the 2022 season, will not be part of Rugby ATL in 2025. Finally, after a challenging season, Greg Cooper will be continuing to play with the Utah Warriors in the final season of his contract.
“Over our seven seasons our staff and team have seen at least three leadership changes and with numerous adjustments in the staff and roster leading into 2024. As such, in my judgment and experience, the ironic solution to the Warrior's historic consistent inconsistency is exactly that: some consistency,” said Kimball Kjar, the Utah CEO.
He confirmed that Cooper will stay on until the end of his contract year despite a disappointing season that saw the Warriors edged out early from the postseason.
Some have speculated that former Giltinis coach Steve Hoiles could reunite with RFC LA president Adam Freier after the former announced his departure from Randwick earlier this year. Hoiles says the impetus for his move to California is to expand his RCVRI wellness business.
Former Giltinis coach Darren Coleman was rumored to be making a comeback to Major League Rugby (MLR), but he has instead accepted a new position with Hunter Wildfires in the Shute Shield.