Leicester Rugby Star Crackneil Shines In Emotional Victory
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Osprey Cracknell, a pivotal figure in Leicester's triumph over Exeter, was emotionally embraced by new head coach Mike Cheika after the match at Sandy Park.
Leicester Tigers star Olly Cracknell played last weekend despite the tragic passing of his father just days before and was superb in the win over Exeter.
Cheika, a seasoned coach renowned for his passionate approach and strategic brilliance, was particularly impressed by Cracknell's unwavering commitment to the team. Despite facing personal challenges that would have deterred many athletes, Cracknell persevered, driven by a deep sense of duty to his late father.
" Osprey called me up and said his family wanted him to play; that's indeed what his dad would have wanted," Cheika said.
Cheika stated that he is so much overwhelmed by Osprey's willingness to play and acknowledged respect for him and his family.
Coach praised Cracknell's courage and determination, acknowledging the immense strength it took to play at such a high level under such circumstances.
The game, which Leicester won by a narrow margin of 17-14, was a tense and physical affair that tested both teams' endurance.
Exeter, known for their aggressive style of play, put Leicester under immense pressure, forcing them to defend for long periods.
That was the big win for the Tigers all pre-season. It was all built, though it wasn’t perfect. The team had a lot of mongrels and fights.
A remarkable display of resilience and determination marked Cracknell's return to the field. His presence on the pitch provided a source of inspiration for his teammates, as they witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment to the cause.