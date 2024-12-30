Leinster Rugby Dominate Munster At Thomond Park
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Leinster secured a convincing 28-7 victory over Munster in a highly anticipated URC clash at Thomond Park. The visitors showcased their dominance with a strong performance, extending their recent winning streak against their rivals.
A win that added to what's fast becoming an apologetic statistic for Munster, Leinster have won eight of the last nine Red-Blue encounters. It was also, Munster's first URC league absolute defeat at home in the 2024 calendar year.
Leinster's powerful scrum and clinical attack proved too much for Munster to handle. Tries from Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris, along with Ross Byrne's accurate kicking, sealed the bonus-point win for the Blues.
Leinster went ahead just before the 10th-minute mark, kicking a penalty to the corner, winning the lineout, and setting up two three rucks close to the line.
Munster was without a pillar at the third of those rucks, and Luke McGrath simply picked up the ball from the base and crossed.
Leinster experienced a strong siege near the Munster line shortly after the half-hour mark. They opted to spin the ball, and their decision paid off when Prendergast found a gap and scored untouched. The out-half converted his own try, extending their lead to 14-0.
In the second half, Munster came out with renewed energy, pressing hard with two close-range penalties. Then, a well-placed pass to Tom Ahern on the left presented him with a half-gap, allowing him to reach the line. Burns converted the try, trimming the deficit to seven points, and the Thomond Park crowd erupted with excitement once again.
Leinster continued to attack near the posts, with Josh van der Flier picking the ball up at the base and bursting through the defense. As the game approached its final moments, Leinster maintained the pressure, running a short penalty and coming just shy of the Munster line.
Despite some moments of resilience from Munster, their scrum struggled throughout the match, preventing them from seizing their scoring opportunities.
Leinster’s resourceful squad remains unbeaten this season, with them having taken 38 points out of a possible 40 from their eight league games to date. This victory further solidifies Leinster's position as a dominant force in Irish rugby.