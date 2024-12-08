Les Bleus And Les Bleues Make Semi-Final Waves With Historic Wins
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The French Rugby 7s teams showcased impressive performances during the Cape Town event of the World Rugby Sevens circuit, building on their strong results from the Dubai tournament. Both the men’s and women’s teams have successfully advanced to the semi-finals.
The women’s team, skillfully led by Anne-Cécile Ciofani, demonstrated a blend of robust defense and agile attacking abilities. They impressively prevented any tries in their group-stage matches, dominating Spain with a score of 21-0 and shutting out Ireland 15-0. Lili Dezou emerged as a pivotal player, executing critical tackles and initiating impactful plays throughout the games.
Securing this semi-final position is particularly noteworthy following their bronze medal achievement in Dubai, which indicates significant progress for the squad. Now, Alycia Christiaens and her teammates gear up to face the formidable New Zealand, knowing this match will be a true test of their capabilities.
In a remarkable display of strength, the men’s team mirrored the success of their female counterparts with a stellar group-stage performance, highlighted by a historic victory against New Zealand. Their triumphant win of 47-15 marked a significant milestone, as it was their first-ever victory over the Kiwis in South Africa, achieved with an impressive margin of 32 points.
Stars of the match, Ali Dabo and Célian Pouzelgues, showcased the team’s attacking prowess, leading the scoring efforts. Observers aptly noted, “The numbers speak volumes,” as this victory redefined French 7s history against a formidable opponent. Paulin Riva’s tactical leadership has been instrumental in keeping the team composed and promoting efficient gameplay in crucial moments.
Arriving in Cape Town with renewed energy from their Dubai experiences, both teams are building on a solid foundation—marked by the women's bronze medal and the men's fifth-place finish. Strategic adjustments to the rosters, including the addition of U20 World Cup standout Joe Quere-Karaba to the men’s side and Rose-Marie Fiafialoto to the women’s squad, have further bolstered their overall strength and depth.
As the men anticipate a challenging semifinal matchup against the winner of Fiji and Great Britain, they prepare to rigorously test their mettle. Meanwhile, Les Bleues is focused on overcoming the challenge posed by New Zealand. As both French teams reach for top honors, they firmly establish themselves as serious contenders on the world stage.