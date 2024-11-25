Les Bleus Star Antoine Dupont Named World Rugby Men's Sevens Player Of The Year
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Antoine Dupont, a celebrated French rugby player, has added yet another accolade to his impressive collection of trophies. In a glamorous ceremony held in Monaco, he was honored as the World Rugby Men's Sevens Player of the Year, recognizing his remarkable performances and significant contributions on the rugby field.
This prestigious award comes on the heels of a momentous year for Dupont, during which he played a pivotal role in guiding France to victory at the rugby sevens event during the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and triumphing in Madrid at the inaugural SVNS Grand Final.
Dupont's leadership and exceptional skill set were instrumental in helping Les Bleus secure their first HSBC SVNS titles since 2007, with standout victories in Los Angeles and Madrid, culminating in the exhilarating achievement of winning an Olympic gold medal on home soil.
His impact on the French sevens team has been transformative; prior to his arrival, the squad had been competitive yet struggled to capture a series title for 19 long years. His presence injected newfound energy and determination into the team, with his eye for scoring decisive tries and unparalleled talent proving essential for their championship success.
The Springbok flanker has made history as the first male player to be named World Rugby Player of the Year in both disciplines, having previously clinched the 15s title in 2019. has been awarded the prestigious title for a second time, having previously received the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year honor in 2019.
He now joins an elite group of players, including All Blacks legends Dan Carter, Richie McCaw, and Beauden Barrett, who have won this award multiple times. Meanwhile, full-back Ellie Kildunne has garnered the sought-after prize for the first time, playing a crucial role in the Red Roses' flawless 2024 season, which included winning all 10 of their matches and clinching both the Women’s Six Nations and WXV 1 titles.
Recognizing the collective effort behind this achievement, Dupont’s coach, Jérôme Daret, has also garnered accolades for his pivotal role in shaping France’s sevens team, earning the esteemed title of World Rugby Coach of the Year.
Australia’s Maddison Levi had an outstanding year, scoring 69 tries in the HSBC SVNS to help her team win the Championship and earn her first award after being nominated in 2022 and 2023. She also scored 14 tries at Paris 2024, but her team lost in the bronze medal match to the USA.