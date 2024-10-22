Lions Set Sights On World's Best Leinster
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The South African rugby team, the Lions are gearing up for their toughest challenge yet in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as they prepare to face Leinster in Dublin.
Leinster, widely regarded as one of the best European club teams in recent years, has been dominating the URC and is considered a strong contender for the title.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is excited about the opportunity to test his team against Leinster, which he believes is essentially the same as playing against the top-ranked Ireland national team.
“Leinster is ranked No. 1 in the world so we are under no illusion that it is going to be tough, but we are excited to see how and where we can push them,” Ivan said.
Van Rooyen acknowledges the immense challenge ahead but remains optimistic about his team's chances.
The Lions have been performing well in the URC, winning their previous two matches against Zebre and the Dragons.
However, they know that facing Leinster will be a completely different level of competition. The coach believes that the experience of playing against different teams in various conditions has helped his team grow and develop.
“We’ve played] four really different games in four different conditions and with four different ways and styles, So there’s some nice lessons to learn for us, we feel there is growth internally which is good,” coach said.
Van Rooyen says his side will likely face the full might of Leinster’s best this weekend, something they have not done in the past in Round Six of the United Rugby Championship.
“We are under no illusion that it is probably 90% of the best team in the world currently, with Ireland ranked No. 1, so we know where Ireland’s Test ranking is,” Van Rooyen said.
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen revealed he has been plotting his game plan for a while, relishing the thought of taking on the Irish giants after two victories on tour.
“It is probably the first time, I am assuming, that we will play Leinster’s real A-team and we are playing at Aviva which we know how proud they are there, it is a big week for us,” Van Rooyen said.
With their confidence boosted by recent victories, the Lions are ready to take on Leinster and see how they measure up against one of the best teams in the world.