Lorenzetti's Salary Cap Shake-Up: A Gamble or a Necessity?
By Priscilla Jepchumba
As financial pressures mount on rugby clubs, Racing 92's owner Jacky Lorenzetti has called for a radical overhaul of the Top 14 salary cap, igniting a crucial debate that could reshape the future of French rugby.
Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti has reignited the salary debate, calling for "drastic" reductions ahead of a pivotal meeting of club presidents in Lyon on December 17. The French billionaire, a prominent yet polarizing figure in rugby, aims to address what he sees as an unsustainable financial trajectory for the league.
The push for reform is driven by increasing financial struggles within French rugby. A recent report from the Professional Championships Control Commission (CCCP) revealed that the top 14 clubs collectively faced an alarming operating loss of €60 million for the 2022/23 season.
In his outreach to other club owners, Lorenzetti found that ten out of fourteen supports cutting the cap, while three remain uncertain but are open to dialogue on the subject.
Since 2020, the salary cap has been gradually reduced from €11.3 million due to ongoing financial difficulties, and the current cap is scheduled to remain in place until 2027. However, Lorenzetti’s recent letter suggests that further cuts may be on the horizon.
While any potential changes are unlikely to affect the upcoming season—given the ongoing player recruitment for the 2025/26 campaign—the discussions taking place now have the potential to shape the league's financial landscape in the future.
Adding to the complexity of the situation is Racing 92’s management of high-profile signings, which has come under scrutiny, particularly following the controversial departure of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.
After joining Racing post-2023 Rugby World Cup, Kolisi encountered a challenging season marred by injuries and harsh public critiques from Lorenzetti, who labeled him "fat, unfit, and transparent." Such remarks only served to exacerbate an already precarious situation.
Kolisi's exit signified a troubling trend of disappointing outcomes stemming from high-profile acquisitions at Racing 92. Even though the club has previously attracted elite talents like Johnny Sexton and Dan Carter, it has often struggled to translate that star power into success on the field.
Lorenzetti’s dissatisfaction with Kolisi and his push to modify the salary cap reveals a broader concern regarding clubs' delicate balance between enlisting star talent and maintaining financial health and value for money.
The outcomes of the meeting in December could have significant and lasting implications for French rugby as clubs strive to navigate the dual challenges of financial stability and sporting success.