Lozowski Recalled to England Squad for Autumn Nations Rugby Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Saracens' versatile back, Alex Lozowski, has earned a recall to the England training squad after his impressive early-season form. The 31-year-old center, who hasn't represented England since 2018, could potentially win his first international cap in six years. His inclusion comes in response to Henry Slade's shoulder injury. While England is set to face New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Japan, Borthwick expressed his excitement about gathering the players again after witnessing an intense and high-scoring start to the Premiership season.
“After watching a competitive and high-scoring start to the Premiership season, I am once again looking forward to gathering the players together. This training camp is an important part of our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series as we continue to build on the cohesion we’ve developed over the past two campaigns,” said Borthwick.
Henry Slade is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, but Lozowski, who missed most of last season due to knee surgery, is finally making a comeback to the England squad. Good news for Steve Borthwick as Joe Marler has been declared fit to join the squad despite recovering from a broken foot suffered over the summer.
Positive updates on Joe Marler's fitness also exist, but concerns remain about several players, including George Ford and Alex Mitchell, nursing injuries. However, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Elliot Daly, and Ellis Genge are back in the squad after missing previous tours due to injuries or personal reasons. England's coach, Steve Borthwick, is excited about the squad's depth and quality as they prepare for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.
However, Borthwick is facing concerns due to the extensive list of injured players. George Ford will not be part of the selection after tearing his quad in Sale's loss to Saracens.
Initially, Sale feared Ford would be out for six to eight weeks, but after consulting a specialist, it was determined that he does not require surgery. There is hope that he will be fit to play this autumn. However, Sale cannot provide a specific timeline for his recovery.
Alex Mitchell was also not considered for selection and has yet to play for Northampton this season due to a neck injury. This makes his participation in the Autumn Nations Series fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, and Japan uncertain.
Jack van Poortvliet's recent good form, marked by a fine try against Bath last weekend, comes at an opportune time, and he has been included in the squad. However, Ben and Tom Curry, Joe Cokanasiga, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, and Bevan Rodd are all on the injured list.