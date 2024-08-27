Manenti Joins San Diego Legion After Australian Sevens Success
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Renowned rugby sevens coach John Manenti is departing from Australia after agreeing to become the coach of the San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby. Manenti will begin his new role as head coach with the MLR team on September 1.
Manenti's accomplishments in the Australian sevens program are unmatched, historic, and deserving of admiration as the seven-a-side format of rugby continues to expand. The 53-year-old achieved success with both the women's and men's teams during his nearly decade-long involvement.
Under Manenti's leadership, the women's team qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021. There was a genuine belief that the team would secure a gold medal, but they were unexpectedly eliminated from medal contention after a surprising quarter-final loss to Fiji.
Following that, Manenti took charge of the men's team. What ensued over the next few years was remarkable, with the Australian team experiencing a period of success that positively transformed the men's program.
In 2021/22, Australia secured the overall World Rugby Sevens title for the first time in the history of the men's program. They followed this by triumphing in the Cup Final at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens the following season.
Manenti's final tournament with the Australian sevens was one that the nation can take pride in. While some may not have considered the Australian team to be genuine contenders for a medal, they ended up winning their first four matches at Stade de France.
However, after a significant loss to Fiji in the semi-finals, and a heartbreaking defeat to South Africa in the bronze medal match, Australia finished in fourth place. It wasn't the desired outcome, but Manenti's accomplishments in the sevens program are undeniably legendary.
“I’ve had nine wonderful years in the sevens program with both men’s and women’s teams,” stated Manenti.
“What we’ve achieved together in the past three years has been incredible and I feel we’ve been part of the most successful era in Aussie men’s sevens.
“We’ve won a World Series, gold medals in Hong Kong and London, finished on multiple podiums, achieved automatic Olympic qualification, and enjoyed best-ever Olympic results.
“I’m extremely proud of the players and staff for our achievements. For me, it’s time now to return to the 15s and continue my growth as a coach, with the ambition to contribute to Super Rugby at some stage.
“The sevens program is well set up to go on to bigger and better results and I look forward to following the progression.
“I’d like to thank Rugby Australia for the privilege of coaching the men’s and women’s national teams,” he concluded.
Manenti is all set to lead the successful MLR team, San Diego Legion, which is looking to recover from being ousted from the playoffs by the Seattle Seawolves with a 30-28 loss in July.
Despite the presence of seasoned players like two-time Rugby World Cup-winning All Black Ma’a Nonu and former Wallaby Matt Giteau, the Legion fell short of securing the MLR shield.
Nevertheless, with Manenti now in charge, the Legion is making a strong statement. The team owner, Ryan Patterson, spoke highly of Manenti. “Throughout the head coach recruitment process, John consistently stood out from an exceptionally talented field of candidates,” said Patterson.
Scott Lawrence has revealed an expansion of his player pool and provided some indications of his preferred combination as he announced the USA roster for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.
“His strategic vision for rugby, coupled with his demonstrated ability to elevate teams and foster winning cultures, left us deeply impressed. We are thrilled to welcome a coach of his caliber to San Diego Legion, confident in his expertise and dedication to lead our team to new successes.”
“John’s appointment is a clear reflection of our commitment to excellence,” added the CEO of San Diego Legion, David Haigh.
“His extensive experience and impressive track record of nurturing players and achieving success on the international stage will be invaluable as we aim to fortify our presence in Major League Rugby and beyond.”
“We are confident that John will lead the San Diego Legion to new heights.”