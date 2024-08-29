McMullin Twins Make History in Canada Rugby Debut
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On the most recent Sunday, Canada's men's team experienced a disappointing return to BC Place in Vancouver after a five-year hiatus, suffering a 55-28 loss to Japan, which stands as their worst defeat.
There were few positive takeaways from the way they were dismantled by Japan's fast-paced rugby. However, their valiant effort to prevent an even more overwhelming defeat was commendable.
The highlight of their spirited comeback was the performance of the McMullin twins, Talon and Takoda, who both scored their first international tries in the match. Talon, who played as an inside center, made a great run and exhibited impressive speed to score in the 50th minute.
Meanwhile, Takoda made a significant impact in the final quarter, securing Canada's fourth try near the end of the match. By scoring in the same game, the McMullins joined an exclusive group of players.
“Fantastic people, fantastic players, and they have a big future,” said Jones concerning the McMullins.
The revamped Pacific Nations Cup, a yearly competition featuring Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, and Tonga, kicked off on August 23, 2024.
While several twins have played Test rugby, it's uncommon for both twins to score in the same match. Notable twin pairs include Gary and Alan Whetton (New Zealand), Ben and Tom Curry (England), Anthony and Saia Fainga’a, and Richie and Rory Arnold (both Australia).
Others include Dan and Jean-Luc du Preez and Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis (both from South Africa), Carlos and Sergio Souto (Spain), Diogo and Clemente Saavedra (Chile), and Chuma and Chumisa Qawe (South Africa).
The McMullin twins have played alongside at least six other pairs of twins in achieving this accomplishment.
Poppy and Bryony Cleal, who play for the England Women's team, achieved this feat in a match against Scotland with Poppy being known for scoring tries, and Bryony for her work in the scrum and maul.
Felipe and Manuel Contepomi from the Argentina Men's team also accomplished this, playing together in three Rugby World Cups and both scoring tries in the same match against Namibia in 2007.
Marcello and Massimo Cuttitta from the Italian men’s team managed to score Test tries together twice: against Morocco in Carcassonne during the Mediterranean Games tournament in 1993, and against the Netherlands in Calvisano during a RWC qualifying tournament in 1994.
David and Diogo Mateus, who played for Portugal Men, shared the same achievement twice in the same year, against the Czech Republic and Georgia in the European Nations Cup in 2003.
Talon and Takoda McMullin, from the Canadian men's team, have also played alongside each other, with Takoda distinguishing himself from Talon by wearing a blue scrum cap.
Marine and Romane Ménager from the France women's team are another pair of twins who have achieved this feat, both scoring a try against Ireland in 2019.
Finally, Emma and Jane Mitchell, who played for England Women, achieved this feat in a match against Italy, with Jane scoring one and Emma scoring two tries in a 67-0 win.