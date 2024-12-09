Men's Eagles End Cape Town Campaign with Promise, Women's Eagles Shine Bright
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Men’s Eagles finished their campaign in Cape Town with a commendable 10th place, showcasing moments of promise despite encountering some hurdles in their second SVNS tournament of the season.
The team displayed impressive determination and grit, laying down a foundation for future improvement, particularly when viewed alongside the Women’s Eagles. The women’s team shone brightly, clinching a silver medal and swiftly ascending the ranks on the global stage.
During the pool stage, the Men’s Eagles faced formidable opponents, including the Olympic champions, France, and the powerhouse team from New Zealand. Although they struggled to find their rhythm amidst this tough competition, glimmers of progress emerged. Head Coach Simon Amor reflected on their challenges, stating, “We had a bad experience against France... but I was really pleased with the team's fight, grit, and staying in the games going forward.”
The turning point for the men came with their first victory of the season against Uruguay, where they triumphed 26-14 in the ninth-place semifinal. Lucas Lacamp was a standout performer, scoring an impressive three tries, while David Still also contributed significantly with a crucial try. In their final match against Australia, the team put forth a valiant effort, bolstered by tries from Faitala Talapusi and Lacamp, though they narrowly succumbed to a 19-12 defeat.
Amor emphasized the importance of building strong connections and developing effective defensive strategies as they move forward: “A big point for us... will be our connections, how we fight for each other, and learn to love playing for each other.”
In stark contrast, the Women’s Eagles delivered an outstanding performance, finishing the tournament with a well-deserved silver medal. Nia Toliver emerged as a standout player, consistently scoring crucial tries throughout each match.
The team exhibited exceptional teamwork and an unbreakable spirit as they overcame significant challenges. They defeated Fiji and Great Britain during pool play before securing a thrilling semifinal victory against Australia, where Toliver's last-minute score clinched a dramatic 24-19 win.
Although they fell short against New Zealand in the final, losing 26-12, their growth and potential were unmistakable. Head Coach Emilie Bydwell lauded them, expressing, “They showed they have the courage to express their strengths... while continuing to focus on our process.”
The contrasting narratives of the two teams highlight the differing stages of their development. While the Women’s Eagles are emerging as genuine contenders for medals, the Men’s Eagles are still rebuilding and refining their strategy.
Despite these differences, both squads embody resilience and determination. As they prepare to reconvene in Chula Vista before heading to Perth for more tournaments, both teams are united in their quest to climb higher on the global sevens ladder.