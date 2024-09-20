Michigan and Wisconsin High School Fifteens Rugby Thriving
By Priscilla Jepchumba
High school fifteen-a-side rugby playing is on the rise in Michigan and Wisconsin. In Michigan, Rockford High School is still dominating the scene, and the Wisconsin league now has ten teams, playing in two conferences.
In Wisconsin, competition is quite hectic, but the results and standings are always available on time. Both Rockford High School in Michigan and Warsaw High School did well, while the latter trounced Grandville. Warsaw beat Grandville 37-7.
Speaking of Wisconsin, Catholic Memorial and Hamilton have secured recent matches, and the state championship will take place on October 27th. Further, the level of competitiveness of the states for the fall 7s games varies.
Idaho and Iowa have developmentally appropriate school district-sponsored sevenths for girls' high school teams, and the championships in the two regions will be held in October. There is the traditional single-school 7s event and high school club 7s seasons in Colorado, with different champions for each.
Missouri and Pennsylvania are some of the states that offer fall 7s season for girls. Missouri conducts its state championship in October while Pennsylvania in November. Irish Ruggerfest held at Father Ryan was the first competition as soccer season for many teams in Tennessee; other competitions and scrimmages also occurred in the state.
