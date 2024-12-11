Mohamed Haouas' Troubling History: Drunk Driving Arrest the Latest in a String of Legal Woes
By Priscilla Jepchumba
French rugby player Mohamed Haouas, who has faced legal troubles in the past, is back in the news after being arrested for drunk driving last weekend.
The 30-year-old Montpellier prop was discovered unconscious at the wheel of his car in the La Paillade area, with a vodka bottle found on the seat beside him. Bystanders noticed the situation and alerted the police; one even broke a window to check if he was okay, according to France 3 Occitanie.
The police reported that Haouas had a blood alcohol level significantly exceeding one gram per litre, indicating a serious level of intoxication at the time of his arrest. After being taken into custody, he was placed in a sobering cell to ensure his safety before being transferred to jail. Following these events, he was released on Monday but not without consequences—he now faces a court date set for February 4, 2025, which arises from a prior admission of guilt process related to his past offenses.
This incident is just the latest chapter in a troubling series of events that have marred Haouas' professional and personal life. In May 2023, he was handed a one-year suspended jail term for committing domestic violence against his wife, a situation that has cast a long shadow over his reputation.
Prior to that, his history includes a conviction for theft in 2014, as well as a suspended sentence he received in 2022 for various burglaries. Each of these incidents paints a picture of a troubled individual struggling to navigate the complexities of his actions and their repercussions.
Despite his off-field issues, Montpellier chose to retain him after his time at Biarritz. Club owner Mohed Altrad supported this decision, stating they have a plan for him and want to help guide him positively. However, the club seems to be losing patience.
Manager Joan Caudullo confirmed that Haouas is suspended indefinitely, expressing disappointment in his conduct: “This behavior can’t be allowed,” he stated, adding that Haouas will not train until further notice.
Haouas had just re-signed a two-year contract with Montpellier and had played his first game of the season just days before his arrest in a Challenge Cup match against Newport. His future with the club now hangs in the balance, as Altrad will likely make the final decision.
While Haouas' skills on the field have earned him 16 caps for France, his numerous legal troubles raise doubts about his career trajectory. As Caudullo pointed out, “We have other fish to fry,” indicating that Montpellier may shift their focus away from the struggling prop if he continues to misbehave beyond the club's expectations.