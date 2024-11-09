Neutral Grounds, Familiar Foes: Chile And Canada Meet In Rugby Internationals in Bucharest
By Priscilla Jepchumba
On November 9, 2024, Chile will face Canada in Bucharest in a rematch reminiscent of their intense 2021 World Cup qualifying series. In an earlier encounter, Chile eliminated Canada from contention, which set the stage for Chile's triumph over the USA.
This upcoming game not only rekindles past rivalries between the two countries but also serves as a preview for the next round of Rugby World Cup qualifiers. Chile has already begun their qualifying campaign.
“We arrived in Romania last week, and the team got stuck in immediately, continuing on the work that started earlier this year in Ottawa and throughout the Pacific Nations Cup. We are facing two good opponents here in Romania, starting with Chile, and this will be a valuable test and challenge for our team,” said Kingsley Jones, Canada’s Head Coach.
Currently ranked 21st in the world with 61.60 points, Chile will feature a lineup with considerable continuity, as 10 of the 15 starting players from their previous victory over Canada will return. The Chilean squad is further reinforced by the return of experienced European-based players like Rodrigo Fernández and Iñaki Ayarza, enhancing their backline strength.
Chile's rugby squad features four sets of brothers: Clemente and Domingo Saavedra, Alfonso and Diego Escobar, Benjamín and Santiago Videla, and Nicolás and Matías Garafulic.
Nicolás, who was sidelined during the World Cup due to injury, is set to return, while Matías will come off the bench after a lengthy absence. The team’s strength will also be bolstered by a significant contribution from Super Rugby Americas, with 10 players from Chile's professional team, Selknam, in the starting lineup.
Canada, ranked just below Chile at 22nd worldwide with 60.81 points, aims to improve on their recent track record. Their performance in 2024 has been inconsistent, marked by a narrow loss to Tonga and a disappointing defeat against the USA in August.
Kingsley Jones, the head coach, has selected a squad mostly sourced from Major League Rugby (MLR). Many players have already signed up for the 2025 season. The Canadian rugby team sees the addition of the Flesch brothers, Noah, 21, and Mason, 24, with Mason set to play at lock and Noah making his test debut.
Both will join the Chicago Hounds in the upcoming MLR season. This family connection enhances the team's unity as they prepare to compete against Chile in a crucial match.
New Zealand's Angus Mabey will referee the match, assisted by Morné Ferreira of South Africa and Federico Vedovelli from Italy, with Matteo Liperini as the TMO.