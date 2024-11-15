New Era For Rugby As Brett Robinson Takes The Helm As World Rugby Chair
By Priscilla Jepchumba
During the 2024 World Rugby Interim Council meeting, Brett Robinson, a 54-year-old former Wallabies player, was appointed as the new Chair of World Rugby. His election is notable as he became the first chair from the southern hemisphere in the organization's history.
Robinson secured his position against other candidates, Abdelatif Benazzi from France and Andrea Rinaldo from Italy, receiving the endorsement of the 52-member World Rugby Council. His term will span four years, with the opportunity for re-election in 2028.
In his post-election remarks, Robinson expressed a sense of pride and honor in taking on the leadership role of World Rugby and acknowledged the contributions of his predecessor, Sir Bill Beaumont.
“Today, I reiterate my commitment as Chair to do so, to harness the abundant passion in our game and to lead for all by creating the right culture to deliver commercial outcomes for a contemporary global sport, with the commitment to set a course and see it through,” said Robinson.
He outlined his vision for rugby’s next global expansion phase while congratulating those elected. “I congratulate those elected today and extend my best wishes to those who had the courage to run for office but were not successful. I look forward to now getting to work with the new World Rugby Executive Board, Alan and the World Rugby executive and my colleagues in the member unions.”
Speaking in a pressor, Robinson said his key points of focus include ensuring financial sustainability for member unions amidst rising costs and wages, engaging fans through exciting competitions, and prioritizing the welfare and safety of players in light of ongoing innovations and rule changes. Robinson also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among rugby stakeholders to address economic challenges and improve overall efficiency.
Robinson is particularly focused on enhancing player protection, a priority he shares with Vice-Chair Jonathan Webb, who is also a medical professional. Together, they are committed to safeguarding athletes, especially given Webb’s expertise in concussion research at the University of Queensland and his active involvement in advocating for player welfare.
Additionally, Robinson addressed the evolving nature of rugby laws, noting ongoing experiments designed to increase ball-in-play time and reduce stoppages, all in response to fan engagement. He further elaborated that specific law changes, such as the introduction of a 20-minute red card, would require thorough assessment before being considered for implementation at the international level.
When discussing the overarching development strategy, Robinson emphasized the significance of nurturing tier-two nations, pointing out that World Rugby has made substantial financial investments to support their growth and development in the sport.