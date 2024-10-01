New Zealand Falls To Third In World Rugby Women's Rankings After Shock Loss To Ireland
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In the latest World Rugby Women's Rankings, New Zealand's dominance has taken a hit as they slipped to third place after a surprising defeat to Ireland in the WXV 1 tournament.
This marks their lowest ranking since the rankings were established in February of 2016, following their first defeat to Canada at the World Rugby Pacific Four Tournament in May.
The New Zealand women's rugby team, also known as the Black Ferns, has historically been a powerhouse in women's rugby, having won six out of nine Women's Rugby World Cup tournaments and an impressive 82% winning record in Test Matches.
However, their recent loss to Ireland came as a surprise, as they have only lost to five of the sixteen nations they have played against, including Canada, England, France, Ireland, and the United States.
The Black Ferns' loss to Ireland caused them to drop two points in the rankings, resulting in a new rating of 87.32 points.
This places them behind Canada, who secured second place after a convincing victory over France. Reigning champions England maintained their top position with a strong start to their title defense, defeating USA 61-21.
In the first eight years of the World Rugby Women's Rankings, New Zealand consistently held one of the top two positions. However, their streak was interrupted when they were defeated 29-27 in the final match at BC Place in Vancouver. Meanwhile, South Africa and Japan have exchanged positions outside the top 10, with the Springbok Women climbing from 12th to 11th after securing a 31-24 victory over the Sakura Fifteens in Cape Town.
Ireland's impressive performance against New Zealand propelled them to sixth place, their highest position since August 2022.
Australia and Wales dropped in the rankings, while Italy climbed to ninth place despite their loss to Scotland. In other movements, Fiji and Samoa made significant gains following their performances in the WXV 3 tournament.
Fiji overcame Hong Kong China and replaced Russia in 14th place, while Samoa moved up to 17th after a draw with the Netherlands.
