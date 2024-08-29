New Zealand’s Portia Woodman-Wickliffe Joins Mie Pearls Rugby Club
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has signed a contract with Mie Pearls in Japan's National Women's Rugby Championship to continue her successful rugby union career in the 15s format.
She will be playing for the Yokkaichi-based club from November to February 2025. Additionally, her wife, Renee, will be joining the club as the new assistant coach, making it a family affair.
Woodman-Wickliffe, a highly esteemed New Zealand rugby player, has an impressive list of achievements, including two Rugby World Cup titles in the 15s and numerous individual accolades.
Her outstanding career has earned her titles such as the Sevens Player of the Year in 2015 and the Sevens Player of the Decade in 2020, as awarded by World Rugby. She was also named the 15s Player of the Year in 2017 and 2020.
It had been speculated that Woodman-Wickliffe might join the New Zealand Warriors in the NRLW, but those rumors were dispelled when she confirmed her move to Japan with her family.
This decision comes after she announced her retirement from playing sevens at the Paris Olympics. “I’ve been fortune to visit and play in Japan many times with sevens and I’ve always loved the country, the culture, and the people,” said Woodman-Wickliffe.
“Having the opportunity to play for the Pearls, alongside a special group of women in an exciting 15s competition is something I’m really looking forward to. I can’t wait to join the Pearls and for our whanau to experience living abroad together, with our daughter Kaia joining us.”
Woodman-Wickliffe retired from international rugby sevens after winning an Olympic gold medal. Team New Zealand claimed the Olympic title at Stade de France, defeating Canada in an exciting final.
New Zealand had a strong run in the pool stage, winning all three matches decisively. They secured a spot in the semifinals with a dominant 55-5 victory over China, who had caused an upset by defeating Fiji in the tournament's earlier stages.
In the semifinals, the Kiwis defeated the USA 24-12, setting up a gold medal showdown with Canada. Canada had surprised Australia in the semifinals with a 21-12 victory, while Australia later lost the bronze medal match in a tense encounter.
Tyla King, the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, retired before the Games, also leaving the sport as a champion. Woodman-Wickliffe and her team were deserving gold medalists in front of a record-breaking crowd.
Woodman-Wickliffe's illustrious career is not over yet, as she will start training with Mie Pearls in late October for the upcoming season.