Olympic Women's Rugby Silver Medalist Bermudez Joins Saracens
The Saracens, a Premiership Women’s Rugby team, have announced the addition of versatile back Fancy Bermudez to their roster after the WXV.
Bermudez, who won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as part of Canada’s women’s sevens team, is transitioning back to XVs after a strong showing at the Pacific Four Series earlier this year.
She is a consistent presence in the Canadian sevens squad and made her XVs international debut in 2023 with a memorable hat-trick against South Africa.
During Canada’s triumphant PAC 4 series, the talented back scored two tries in the match that secured their victory over the Black Ferns, marking the first time they had defeated the reigning World Champions.
Following Canada’s successful XVs campaign, the 22-year-old returned to sevens and secured a spot on the Olympic team, competing in the HSBC Sevens Series Grand Final in Madrid. Canada’s journey to the Olympic final saw them secure a 21-12 victory over Australia in the semi-final, only to be narrowly defeated by New Zealand in the gold medal match.
Bermudez, known for her dynamic playing style, will have the opportunity to experience WXV 1 on home turf this autumn as the top teams from around the world converge in Vancouver before she transitions to England to embark on her journey in the PWR.
In a historic upset, Bermudez played a crucial role in Canada’s 22-19 victory, scoring two tries in her tenth international appearance as they clinched the Pacific Four Series title.
Canada’s WXV 1 campaign will commence with a match against France at BC Place on Sunday, September 29, followed by a fixture against Ireland at Langley Event Centre on Saturday, October 5.
The hosts will conclude their WXV 1 campaign with a final match against England at BC Place on Saturday, October 12.
Bermudez will be joining a star-studded Saracens squad, which includes other talented Canadian players such as Sophie de Goede, Paige Farries, Gabby Senft, Maya Montiel, and McKinley Hunt.
Bermudez expressed her happiness in joining the team. “I’m very excited to be joining such a high-quality team, from the staff all the way down to the players. My goal for the next year is to really dive into the 15s world and develop my game,” she said.
“The best way to do that is to compete against and play with the best. Saracens is a world-class environment and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to join such an amazing program!”