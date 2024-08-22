Penn State Rugby Hires New Head Coach
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Mizell arrived at Penn State following his tenure as the head coach of the men's rugby team at Adrian College during the 2023-24 season. During this time, he earned recognition as the Midwest Rugby Conference Coach of the Year.
Zac Mizell, born on September 1, 1988, once served as an American rugby union player for the Austin Elite in Major League Rugby. He was a part of the Ohio Aviators team in PRO Rugby.
While still a player, his specialty lay in the position of fullback. Before joining professional leagues, he honed his skills in amateur rugby with the Dallas Harlequins and also had the honor of representing the United States in rugby sevens.
In 2016, he inked a deal with the Ohio Aviators for the first season of PRO Rugby as the head coach for the men's elite team at the Ohio Aviators Rugby Academy.
Before his position at Adrian College, Mizell worked as a rugby performance consultant for Arkansas State Rugby from 2021-22 and contributed as a coach at Life University from 2019-2021.
His coaching experience also encompasses leadership roles as the director of rugby and head coach for the University of Texas Men's Rugby from 2017-19, as well as serving as the U23 assistant coach at Austin Elite Rugby of Major League Rugby in 2018.
Mizell's playing career saw him take on professional roles in Major League Rugby, Professional Rugby Organization North America, and USA Rugby from 2012-20.
He represented the USA Select XV in 2012 and earned a cap for the USA Sevens team in 2013.
Additionally, Mizell began his collegiate rugby journey at Arkansas State, achieving recognition as a two-time USA Rugby Collegiate All-American (2012-13) and playing a pivotal role in leading ASU to the D1A final in 2012.
He was also named MVP of the 2012 USA Rugby Division I Collegiate 7s National Championship.
Mizell completed his education with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Life University, where he was part of the team that secured the USA Rugby Division I Men's Club National Championship.