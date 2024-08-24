Phil Greening Bids Farewell To USA Rugby Following Ten Years Of Transformative Leadership
By Mohamed Bahaa
After an amazing 10 years, former England hooker Phil Greening has announced his departure from USA Rugby, therefore ending a major chapter in the history of the team. Following in the footsteps of men's sevens head coach Mike Friday, Greening, who has been a major player in both the sevens and the fifteens, has chosen to resign from his post to pursue new challenges.
Over his time with USA Rugby, Greening has accomplished a series of achievements, including his role as an assistant coach for the Paris 2024 Olympics. His contributions covered several important tournaments including the Americas Rugby Championship (ARC), Rugby World Cup Sevens, and Pan Am Games.
Greening, 48, posted an emotional LinkedIn piece titled "Thank You America, it's been one hell of a ride," outlining his choice to leave the national union. Saying, “With a heavy yet proud heart, I’m announcing that after 10 years of working with USA Rugby and USOC (US Olympic Committee) I am pursuing other opportunities and experiences." he expressed his appreciation for the experiences and relationships he developed during his stay with USA Rugby.
When Greening thought back on his ten-year path, he underlined the many turning points he was involved in including men's XVs capturing their first ARC title, women's 7s gaining a bronze medal in Paris, and men's 7s routinely ranking as a top-tier team on the international scene. Achievements he values are his efforts in training coaches and players all throughout the nation, therefore influencing the rugby programs from the ground up.
Greening's post also recognized his personal and professional challenges managing the union's bankruptcy, the effects of COVID-19, and the strain of wearing multiple hats inside the organization. Notwithstanding these challenges, he emphasized his delight in his unwavering commitment to USA Rugby and said, “This journey and sticking to my principles and standards is one that I am proud of."
Greening still finds great value in the lessons acquired and the contacts developed during his time with USA Rugby as he gets ready for the next stage of his career. Resilience, expansion, and a constant drive to improve the sport in the United States define his legacy inside the team