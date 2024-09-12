Phillip Snyman Named Head Coach of Springbok Sevens
By Priscilla Jepchumba
South Africa Rugby has appointed Phillip Snyman as the new head coach of the Springbok Sevens. This decision comes after he led the team to an Olympic bronze medal in Paris.
After they clinched the first leg of the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai in the previous season, head coach Sandile Ngcobo was shown the door by South Africa in March due to a below-par show in Vancouver and Los Angeles. Snyman, who had been Ngcobo's assistant, was pulled up to be the interim head coach.
“It is a massive honor to be appointed as full-time head coach, a position that demands the best of what the Blitzboks can be and a position I always aspired to when I became a coach,” Snyman said after his appointment.
Former Springbok Sevens captain Snyman has contributed to the team's improved performance, evidenced by their sixth-place finishes in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Grand Final in Madrid.
“There is a lot of work to be done despite our recent results. We are still way off being a top-three team, and we will be working hard to get back to that position,” added the new coach.
South Africa confirmed its place at the Olympics by winning the World Rugby Sevens Repechage held in Monaco. Snyman inspired his team to a bronze medal showing in Paris, where the team beat New Zealand in the quarterfinals.
Snyman has been awarded a contract extension for these achievements until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“I can’t wait to get going, and I would like to thank SA Rugby’s leadership for the trust they have placed in me. We have a solid core of players, and I will be looking at ways to strengthen our player base and depth to such an extent that we will be contending for titles and medals regularly,” said Snyman.
The CEO of SA Rugby, Rian Oberholzer, heaped praises on Snyman. “The way Philip turned around the fortunes of the Blitzboks in a short time was remarkable and speaks volumes of his abilities as a coach,” said the CEO.
“Their performances in Monaco and Paris showed that he can get the Blitzboks back to their former glories, and we are pleased to have him on board,” he stated.
Oberholzer said Philip, a former captain, brings invaluable experience to the Springbok Sevens team. He has participated in 62 World Series events, two Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments, and a Commonwealth Games, where the team secured gold.
Oberhozler also said Snyman is unique in the sport, having earned medals both as a player and a coach.