Adjustments Ahead Of Rugby World Cup 2031 in the US
By Mohamed Bahaa
World Rugby is contemplating adjustments to the traditional start time for the Rugby World Cup in 2031, which is set to take place in North America. CEO Alan Gilpin has acknowledged the need to consider the schedules of major American sports, particularly football, to maximize the event's success.
Traditionally held in September, the Rugby World Cup's timing could clash with the start of the American football season, the most popular sport in the United States. The recent 2023 Rugby World Cup in France commenced concurrently with the NFL season, potentially diminishing the tournament's visibility and appeal.
Gilpin emphasized that while there are no plans to drastically shift the tournament to a different time of year, some flexibility will be necessary to find an optimal start date. He stated "We’re working on the assumption that the Rugby World Cup in 2031 will be a version of its traditional window, which is September/October," "There is obviously some flex in that – in Australia in the next edition, we’re two weeks later as a start than we were in France."
This flexibility will involve coordinating with the college football and NFL schedules to ensure the best possible timing for the Rugby World Cup. Venue selection will play a crucial role in this decision-making process, with considerations extending to the types of stadiums used. World Rugby is exploring the possibility of utilizing Major League Soccer (MLS) stadiums alongside NFL and college football grounds to host matches.
“We’re aiming for a mix,” Gilpin said. “We had just over 50,000 per match average in France, and we anticipate similar figures for 2031.”
Another significant factor under discussion is the number of host cities. Given the vast size of the United States, careful planning is required to effectively schedule the pool stages across multiple locations. Traditionally, the men's World Cup has been held in 10 or 11 cities, but the expansion to 24 teams for the 2031 tournament may necessitate more venues.
“We’re traditionally in 10 or 11 cities for a men’s World Cup, but again we are expanding to 24 teams, but it probably lends itself in a huge geography and market like the US to slightly more venues for the men’s edition,” Gilpin explained. “Nothing is set in stone. It will be about finding the right mix of venues in terms of size, geography, and facilities for team camps and bases.”
With the need for over 60 team bases for the 24-team tournament, World Rugby has a significant organizational challenge ahead. However, the potential host cities promise exciting destinations for sports fans, including Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas.
“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of work to do,” Gilpin concluded, highlighting the anticipation and effort required to successfully host the Rugby World Cup in the United States.