After Argentina's Loss, All Blacks Aim For Improvement By means Of Analytical Review
By Mohamed Bahaa
Following their Rugby Championship opening loss to Argentina, the All Blacks have carefully examined their performance. Defense coach Scott Hansen underlined that rather than being distorted by emotions, the team's analysis was grounded on the actual facts of the game.
Hansen, a known for his direct attitude, did not hold back while noting the team's poor performance. Speaking from the All Blacks’ team hotel on Monday, he was open about the necessity of both physical and psychological development.
The New Zealand squad had been resolved not to repeat their tragic loss in Christchurch again in 2021. But as the game started, Argentina grabbed hold fast and drove the All Blacks back with a great defensive show. Profiting from their chances, the guests moved from the midway line to the 22-meter mark in two phases.
Despite displaying attacking desire, the All Blacks battled to acquire territory handicapped by Argentina's physicality on defense and their own inefficiencies. New Zealand gave up ten penalties in the first half, which let Argentina take front stage on field position.
“If you look at facts and take out the emotion, the facts are we were caught in our own half,” Hansen said. Our exit from there lacked sufficient efficiency. Argentina was let to exert pressure on us, and our response in that particular section of the field fell short.
Hansen underlined the team's requirement of raising their capacity to leave their own half and exert pressure on the opponent. Although the All Blacks were able to score points when they did manage to enter Argentina's half, their performance usually suffered.
With players like Beauden and Jordie Barrett as well as Ethan Blackadder freely admitting the team's flaws, execution became a prominent topic in the post-match conversations. Although bad performance can lower confidence, Jordie Barrett underlined that it should not justify the defeat.
Hansen agreed, realizing that players have to face their feelings but also go past them. Men indeed are involved. They care, thus you let them experience it. You thereby allow them the time and space needed to experience that, and we still are. There is hurt there; there ought to be.
The team is concentrated on juggling emotion with composure as they get ready for the next rematch at Eden Park. Hansen underlined the need of keeping mental resilience and performing under pressure with abilities.
Now, the All Blacks want to implement these teachings and show in the following round a more collected and potent performance.