All Blacks Gear Up To Unleash Their 'Ferrari' Against Los Pumas
By Mohamed Bahaa
The All Blacks are preparing to reintroduce one of their most electrifying players, Will Jordan, to the international rugby stage. After missing the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, Jordan is back in action and ready to make a significant impact against Los Pumas.
Jordan, affectionately dubbed the "Ferrari" by his teammate Damian McKenzie, recently gained valuable playing time during the NPC pre-season, which has set the stage for his return to the Test arena. Despite having only limited game time over the past eight months, Jordan's exceptional athleticism and skills make him a key asset for the team.
Last week, All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen expressed confidence in the 26-year-old's ability to immediately transition to Test match rugby, though whether Jordan will start or come off the bench will be revealed when the team lineup is announced on Thursday.
Head coach Scott Robertson has confirmed that Jordan's primary role will be at fullback, marking a shift from his previous position on the wing. This move is highly anticipated by fans and analysts alike, eager to see how Jordan adapts to his new responsibilities in the backfield. His recent performance drew a large crowd at Christchurch Rugby Club, highlighting the anticipation surrounding his return.
In a press conference in Wellington, Damian McKenzie shared his excitement about Jordan’s comeback. “He’s looking great, Will,” McKenzie said with a grin. “He’s like the Ferrari, bring him out of the garage at the right time, and he’s ready to go. It was great to see him play some NPC over the weekend with Tasman. It’s great to have him back out there running, it’s obviously been a long time coming since the World Cup so we’re excited to have him back.”
Vice-captain Jordie Barrett also expressed his enthusiasm for Jordan's return. Reflecting on Jordan's hat-trick in the Rugby World Cup semi-final against Los Pumas, Barrett remarked, “More of that would be great. It was good to see Will back in the squad with a smile on his face. He got a few minutes with the Tasman Mako on the weekend, and he’s a great player. His try-scoring record speaks for itself, and he’ll be looking forward to his inclusion in the squad, maybe. He’s been training really well.”
As the All Blacks prepare to face Los Pumas, all eyes will be on Will Jordan, the "Ferrari," as he looks to rev up the field and bring his distinctive flair back to international rugby.