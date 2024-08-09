All Blacks Set To Outshine Argentina In Robertson's Reign Despite Recognised Weaknesses
By Mohamed Bahaa
Given New Zealand wants to keep its southern hemisphere supremacy against Argentina, Scott Robertson's appointment as the head coach for the All Blacks carries great expectations. New Zealand is still the preferred to guarantee a clear win despite questions about the team's apparent weaknesses.
Having won the last four Rugby Championships, including the stormy 2022 season, the All Blacks have retained their domination. Having five losses in six games, New Zealand was at a turning point under former coach Ian Foster. But Foster's position was saved by a notable 35-23 victory over South Africa, which helped the team to win their third straight Rugby Championship. Then they repeated this accomplishment in 2023, making it to the Rugby World Cup final.
With Foster's leaving, Scott Robertson arrived and his appointment has been greeted with excitement unlike the mixed reception of his predecessor. Robertson's remarkable record with the Crusaders, in which he won seven Super Rugby medals in seven years, has put extreme pressure on him to produce comparable performance internationally.
Robertson's All Blacks have so far shown promise. They achieved a hard-earned 2-0 series triumph over England and then went on to dominate Fiji in San Diego. Still, All Blacks' coach is unrelenting, and the standards are always sky high.
Another obstacle is their forthcoming encounter against Argentina, although the All Blacks are certain to keep their supremacy. Now under the direction of great playmaker Felipe Contepomi, Argentina has had a rough start. A second-string French side beat Los Pumas 28-13 in Contepomi's opening game. They recovered, though, taking retribution against France a week later and then crushing Uruguay in their next game.
Although Argentina is going through a personal change, the depth and experience of New Zealand are considered to be too much for men of Contepomi. Though some analysts argue that the All Blacks have "obvious weaknesses," Robertson's team is expected to exhibit their strength and guarantee a clear triumph over Los Pumas.
The main assets of Argentina are found in their loose trio. Crucially for their performance are Pablo Matera's effectiveness in the breakdown, Juan Martin Gonzalez's aerial ability, and Marcos Kremer's defensive solidity. But Argentina's front row might struggle against New Zealand's strong scrummaging, reflecting England's July challenges.
While Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez seeks to threaten the All Blacks, in the pack they will depend on the lineout combo of Sam Darry and Tupou Vaa’i. Though Thomas Gallo and Eduardo Bello's performance in the scrum will be under close examination, Gonzalez's impact—especially in the lineout—will be absolutely vital for Argentina's hopes.
Santiago Carreras's continuation at fly-half calls for more questions about Argentina's game control. Along with hazards from Santiago Chocobares and Mateo Carreras, his performance will be crucial.
All things considered, New Zealand's greater depth and recent form point to their comfortable victory even if Argentina has potential. The All Blacks seek to establish their supremacy, hence a margin of 25 points is expected.
Previous Results:
• 2023: New Zealand 44-6 Argentina, Paris
• 2023: New Zealand 41-12 Argentina, Mendoza
• 2022: New Zealand 53-3 Argentina, Hamilton
• 2022: Argentina 25-18 New Zealand, Christchurch
• 2021: New Zealand 36-13 Argentina, Brisbane
• 2021: New Zealand 39-0 Argentina, Gold Coast
• 2020: New Zealand 38-0 Argentina, Newcastle
• 2020: Argentina 25-15 New Zealand, Sydney
• 2019: New Zealand 20-16 Argentina, Buenos Aires
• 2018: New Zealand 35-17 Argentina, Buenos Aires
Date: Saturday, August 10
Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington
Kick-off: 07:05 GMT
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant Referees: Nic Berry (Australia), Andrea Piardi (Italy)
TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)