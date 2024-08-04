All Blacks Vs Fiji Match Attracts More Fans Than Manchester United Friendly Against Real Betis
The All Blacks dominated Fiji recently scoring seven tries in a 47-5 victory, marking their return to San Diego after 44 years. Beyond the impressive win, both teams served as ambassadors for rugby in the United States. They aimed to introduce the sport to American fans who often perceive it as a less-padded version of football.
Snapdragon Stadium, the venue for the pulsating game hosted the rugby sell-out on 19th July, surpassing even the attendance of Manchester United's recent friendly against Real Betis on 1st August. Manchester United secured their second pre-season win with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Betis at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday with a crowd attendance of slightly over 20,000.
The All Blacks Vs Fiji match on the other hand was a resounding success in terms of attendance. A record-breaking crowd of 30,000 filled Snapdragon Stadium, surpassing the 10,000 who watched the All Blacks' previous San Diego match in 1980 at the former San Diego Chargers' NFL stadium.
The All Blacks completed a clean sweep of their July internationals with a dominant 47-5 victory over Fiji in front of a 33,217-strong crowd in San Diego.
“It’s been amazing to come to San Diego,” said All Blacks captain Scott Barrett. “We want to thank the rugby community here. We really felt the support and there are fans from all over the place coming to watch and we really felt that love.”
The hard, football-grade pitch at Snapdragon Stadium presented unique challenges for the rugby match. Kicks behaved unpredictably due to the surface, adding an extra layer of complexity for both teams
In addition to college football, the stadium is home to the San Diego Wave FC (National Women's Soccer League) and the San Diego Legion (Major League Rugby). The stadium will also welcome the San Diego FC to Major League Soccer in 2025. It further solidifies its status as a premier sports destination by hosting the annual Holiday Bowl.