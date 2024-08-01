Antoine Dupont: A New Era Of French Rugby Greatness
By Mohamed Bahaa
In the ever-evolving world of rugby, few players have managed to leave an indelible mark as quickly and impressively as France's Antoine Dupont. Acknowledged by many as a potential GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of the sport, Dupont has drawn significant praise from another rugby luminary, Aaron Smith. The New Zealand scrum-half, regarded as one of the best in the game until Dupont's rise, has openly recognized the Frenchman’s extraordinary contributions to rugby.
"He Will Be One of the Greatest"
Following France's remarkable success in the Olympics, where Dupont played a pivotal role in securing gold, Smith didn't hold back his admiration. "He’s still young... And when it’s all said and done, he will be one of the greatest to play our game," Smith expressed on X. "He’s already probably the greatest of this generation. He has changed rugby. He’s not just a halfback; he is pure class."
Smith's appreciation for Dupont is not new. Three years ago, he noted on social media, "This guy is on another level! No one is near him at the moment. He’s the point of difference for both his club and country. He’s helping me look at parts of my game to improve."
These sentiments were echoed when discussing Dupont prior to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where France defeated the All Blacks 27-13. "Antoine Dupont is an amazing athlete and player," Smith stated. "He has proved in the last few years, when he’s been receiving awards, that he’s a key figurehead. From everything I have seen of him, he has taken it all in his stride."
Smith acknowledged the pressure Dupont faces but suggested that it only fuels his performance. "The bigger the stage, he usually stands up. I hope he’s feeling the pressure, but there’s more than Antoine in this game. He knows he has got the whole country behind him."
Dan Carter weighs in on Dupont’s skill in Sevens
Dan Carter, another All Blacks legend who played alongside Smith, also expressed admiration for Dupont, particularly his seamless transition to rugby sevens. Carter shared his thoughts highlighting Dupont's exceptional adaptability.
“It’s been incredible. Not many people will realize that since rugby sevens became an Olympic sport, the game has really turned with these professional athletes,” Carter explained. “Rugby sevens and rugby XVs, they’re two different sports, and a lot of players have tried to cross over and really struggled."
Carter emphasized the challenge of shifting from XVs to sevens, stating, “I think a lot of people underestimate how difficult it is... for Dupont to be able to do that seamlessly and have success immediately, it just goes to show what an incredible athlete he is."
Dupont’s prowess in both formats of the game is evident. Carter noted, “There’s been a couple of key moments when the French team needed him where he stepped up and scored incredible tries. His ability to come on at the end of the game and open it up, he’s a freak."
A Legacy in the Making
With endorsements from legends like Aaron Smith and Dan Carter, Antoine Dupont’s legacy in rugby appears all but certain. As he continues to redefine what it means to be a world-class rugby player, Dupont stands as a beacon of inspiration and a harbinger of the sport's bright future.