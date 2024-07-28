Australia's Taniela Tupou Chooses Waratahs as Rebels Stars Depart
By Mohammed Bahaa
In a significant development for Australia Rugby, Taniela Tupou, has chosen to stay in Australia for the time being, even as one of his Melbourne Rebels teammates heads overseas.
Tupou Strengthens Waratahs' Front Row
Following the financial turmoil at the Melbourne Rebels, Australian Super Rugby Pacific clubs have been actively pursuing the team’s key players. Amid this frenzy, the Waratahs have successfully secured the services of Taniela Tupou, a move that marks a major win for their new head coach, Dan McKellar.
Despite efforts by the Reds to bring Tupou back to Brisbane, the 28-year-old Wallaby has decided to join the Waratahs' rebuilding efforts. He will not be alone in this venture, as former Rebels captain Rob Leota is also expected to make the switch.
The Waratahs are set to announce Tupou's signing soon. This acquisition means McKellar will have a formidable Wallabies front row at his disposal next season, with Angus Bell and Dave Porecki already on the roster.
However, Tupou's stay with the Waratahs may be brief, as financial constraints could prevent Rugby Australia from extending his $1 million contract beyond 2025.
Leota’s addition would also be a significant boost for the Waratahs, especially following the departures of Ned Hanigan and Lachie Swinton to French clubs. Although Leota initially considered joining the Reds, the Queensland team chose to renew the contract of new Wallabies captain Liam Wright.
Rebels Hooker Uelese Heads to France
While Tupou strengthens the Waratahs, the Rebels face the departure of another key player. Jordan Uelese, a prominent front-rower who has represented the Wallabies in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups, has signed a two-year contract with Montpellier.
Uelese’s move follows a seven-year stint with the Rebels and comes as part of a broader trend of player exchanges between Australian and French rugby clubs. As Uelese heads to France, Brandon Paenga-Amosa makes the reverse journey, joining the Western Force.
The Western Force have also managed to attract Nick Champion de Crespigny from French Top 14 club Castres. The 28-year-old has spent the last three years with Castres, making a total of 56 appearances in both the Top 14 and the European Rugby Champions Cup.
These transfers highlight the dynamic nature of the rugby landscape, with Australian clubs striving to maintain competitive squads amid financial challenges and player movements. As the new season approaches, the Waratahs and other Australian teams will be keenly observing these changes, aiming to build robust teams capable of competing at the highest level.