Australian Sevens Team Poised for Historic Olympic Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Australian Sevens rugby team is gearing up for a pivotal moment in their Olympic journey, with hopes of clinching a historic medal.
Despite flying under the radar in Paris, the squad has defied expectations, securing a place in the semifinals where they will face Fiji at midnight on July 28 for a chance to compete for the gold medal.
No team has ever defeated Fiji in Olympic Sevens, but the Australians are no strangers to making history in the French capital. They became the first Australian team to top their Olympic pool, and their 18-0 victory over the USA in the quarterfinals guarantees their highest-ever finish.
Adding to their accomplishments, the team ended a 34-year drought by winning the Hong Kong Sevens with a thrilling 20-17 victory over Fiji in 2022.
"It's quite exciting to be the first Aussie men's team into the semi-final," said Ben Dowling.
As they prepare for the semifinals, the Australians are aware of the formidable opponents ahead and the increasing intensity of the competition.
Achieving an Olympic medal would be a dream come true for a team that faced significant setbacks after the Tokyo Games, including a shortage of full-time players.
The bond among the players has strengthened, turning them into a tight-knit group ready to take on any challenge together.
"We're going to take it with both hands," said Matt Gonzalez. "All 14 of us are fully committed because we understand how much this means to us and our country. We spend countless hours together, both on and off the field, and that camaraderie shows in our play."
The unique Olympic schedule has given the Australians an extra day to rest and recover, a luxury they have embraced.
"After a tough game last night and three tough pool games, it's worked really well for us," Dowling said. Having time for massages, ice baths, and to mentally prepare for Fiji, who have been playing exceptionally well. Australian Sevens team is ready and in the right mindset for the challenge ahead.
With the semifinal match against Fiji on the horizon, the Australian Sevens team is determined to make the most of their moment and potentially secure a place in Olympic history.