Ben Lam Makes Shock Switch To Rugby League With Catalans Dragons
By Mohamed Bahaa
Surprisingly deviating from rugby union, Samoan rugby star Ben Lam has joined Catalans Dragons in the French Super League. Originally with Montpellier, the 33-year-old winger has chosen to move to rugby league and signed with the Dragons for the whole 2024 season. Though rumors connected him to a move inside the Top 14, especially to Castres, Lam opted a different route and brought his vast union experience to league action.
In a statement formally announcing their signing, Catalans Dragons expressed delight at Lam's arrival. “Catalans Dragons are delighted to announce the signing of rugby union star Ben Lam with immediate effect. The New Zealand winger has signed with the club until the end of 2024,”. Lam started his rugby adventure in 2012 with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby. Later, he became a major player with the Hurricanes, where his 33 tries in 56 games had a big influence. Before his tenure with Montpellier, where he recovered from last season after a difficult start, his European path took him to Union Bordeaux-Bègles.
Lam debuted for New Zealand's rugby sevens team internationally in 2012, helping to guarantee successive seasons' World Rugby Sevens Series title. More recently, he played for Samoa in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, appearing in games against Japan and Argentina.
"I'm excited to be joining the Dragons," Lam said, expressing his eagerness for the next step. For me especially is a unique chance to learn and have a fresh experience at a renowned club. What this year promises excites me.
Steve McNamara, head coach of Catalans, recognized Lam's dedication to learning rugby league. Ben has demonstrated a genuine will to try rugby league and a great personal dedication to offer himself every opportunity to be successful at it. It makes us very glad to offer him the chance, McNamara added. The Dragons are keen to see how Lam's strength in rugby union can fit the league structure.
Neil McIlroy, the director of Dragons sporting events, reflected the enthusiasm and pointed out the rare chance to get a player of Lam's caliber. " He turned down opportunities in rugby union in France to undertake a trial period with us until Christmas," McIlroy said. Lam will be training with the Dragons and maybe have playing time with their reserve team, St Esteve XIII Catalan, while he gets used to the demands of rugby league.