Blazing the trail: Sara Cox Shatters Glass Ceiling As The Most-Capped Female Test Referee
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Sara Cox has been appointed by World Rugby as one of the official referees for the upcoming global international women’s 15’s competition, which will take place from 27 September to 12 October.
For the initial two rounds of each level of the global international women's 15’s competition, World Rugby has selected six referees, each assigned to officiate one match.
Joining Barrett-Theron, Sara Cox of England will referee the Wales v Australia match in Newport, six days later.
The Egland-born referee has a history of making milestones, becoming rugby’s first professional female referee in 2016 when she secured her initial contract with the Rugby Football Union.
Following this, she has achieved several sporting firsts, including officiating a match between two men's Premiership Rugby teams.
Cox has served as an international referee, blazing a trail for female match officials, and currently holds the title of the most-capped female test referee of all time.
Upon learning about her achievement as the most capped referee, Cox expressed her disbelief, stating, “I knew how many caps I did have, but I didn’t know that had come anywhere close to being the all-time record.”
“I think the whole rugby world is really positive around the female game at the moment. So, it was nice to have the positive vibes if you like, from that game but also then that on top of it,” she said.
In 2023, at Windsor Castle, The Princess Royal presented her with the royal order a day after the King's cancer diagnosis was reported. Cox was recognized as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2023 Birthday Honors for her contributions to rugby union football.
Cox’s historic appearance is the most recent of many accomplishments highlighting female match officials.
She continues to express appreciation for the network of supportive peers who have contributed to her success. “It’s just sometimes being able to bounce ideas off each other,” Cox commented.
Cox expressed her enthusiasm for being a role model for women, stating that she welcomes the chance to be a trailblazer. She hopes that women referees will become a common sight and believes that the growing number of women involved will serve as inspiration for others.
Her goal is to generate interest and encourage others while fulfilling her role of being present on the rugby pitch. Cox is a great inspiration to women and thinks the women's game could grow massively bigger.
“Where the women’s game is going at the moment is massively exciting. So, that again keeps you motivated because you want to see what happens with the game and you want to be involved,” she said.
She reiterated that it is a journey she is hopeful of helping more young women and girls be a part of.