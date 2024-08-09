Breaking Barriers: Aimee Barrett-Theron Set to Become First Woman to Reach 40-Test Referee Milestone
By Priscilla Rotich
The Official appointments for all three levels of the WXV Match, scheduled in Canada, South Africa, and Dubai from 27 September to 12 October, have been confirmed by World Rugby.
For the first two rounds of each level of the global international women's 15’s competition, World Rugby has appointed six referees, with each referee officiating one match.
South African referee Barrett Theron has been selected to officiate the matches, and she is set to make history by refereeing the England versus New Zealand game at Twickenham on 14 September, breaking barriers for African women in the profession.
The 2021 and '22 Referee of the Year, Barrett-Theron was the first professional female referee in South Africa.
Coming from a playing background, she represented South Africa in three Touch World Cups, a 7's World Cup, and a 15's World Cup.
Additionally, she was the first South African woman to referee Craven Week, Varsity Cup, Currie Cup, Super Rugby, and URC, and is now on her 40th international test match.
Barrett commented that her previous assignments were no easy task: “… the task of breaking glass ceilings and officiating prestigious games like the Currie Cup, the URC, and Craven Weekend was both amazing and incredibly tough.”
“However, I’ve always had a strong support system around me, which has helped me navigate and surpass these challenges,” said Barrett.
Barrett has officiated at the Rio Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Women’s World Cup.
With just over a year remaining until the 2025 Women’s World Cup in England, World Rugby has redesigned its approach to match officials to expand the international pool of high-quality referees and the pathways and processes needed for their development. Barret has made it to the list of these top-notch referees.
Barrett had a message for those who admire her career: “My advice to young referees would be to ensure they are prepared as much as possible. Regular training, both physical and mental, is crucial. This includes studying the law book, and analyzing old games and video clips.”
“Refereeing is hard work, and we need to be realistic about that. Embrace the challenges, learn from your mistakes, and appreciate that they contribute to your growth,” said Barrett.
“So, pick up the whistle, get immersed in the game, and never stop learning. Even now, with every game I officiate, I am still learning and making notes to become a better referee.”