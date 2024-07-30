British Rugby Sevens Star Amy Wilson-Hardy Under Investigation for a Purported Racist Remark
By Priscilla Rotich
The British Olympic Association has initiated an inquiry into allegations of racism stemming from a WhatsApp conversation involving rugby sevens athlete Amy Wilson-Hardy. The dialogue, which includes a photograph of a rugby player wearing a dark-colored mask, came to light on social media.
An anonymous individual made a derogatory remark within the conversation, referring to the rugby player as "Real chocolate face." Subsequently, Wilson-Hardy responded, stating, "I thought I would be better off with black people."
An image of the conversation was shared on Instagram by an anonymous account, prompting an official response from the British Olympic Association. Amy Wilson-Hardy, aged 32, is a member of Team GB's rugby sevens squad for the Paris Olympics and was also part of the team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
In the ongoing Paris Olympics, Team GB's women's rugby sevens squad progressed to the quarter-finals after securing two wins and one loss in the group stage. Their victories came against Ireland and South Africa, with a loss to Australia in between.
Wilson-Hardy competed in all three matches, including the team's 26-17 win against South Africa, securing second place in their group.
It is worth noting that Team GB's women's rugby sevens team previously achieved fourth place in both the Rio Olympics and the 2020 Olympics, a tournament from which Wilson-Hardy was not selected. The men's team also secured fourth place in Tokyo following their silver medal win in Rio.
Notably, Great Britain's men's team will not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to qualify in the final Olympic qualifier in June.
In the most recent Paris Olympics matches, Team GB's women's team encountered the USA in the semi-finals, where they suffered a 17-7 defeat. The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday, with the final and bronze medal matches to follow.