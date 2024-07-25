Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meet in Paris On The Sidelines Of The Olympic Games
It might be the world’s most influential gathering of bureaucrats tied to sports. The 11th Commonwealth Ministers of Sports Meeting is ongoing in Paris on the sidelines of the 2024 Paris Olympic games.
Sports ministers from the 56-member countries of the Commonwealth, along with partner organisations, diplomats, and business leaders have gathered today for the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Paris, France.
The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General said:
“It is a real privilege and a pleasure to be here in Paris for the next Olympics games and for the Commonwealth Sports ministers meeting which will take place right here. We are determined to make sure that the sports play its part not only delivering the Sustainable Development Goals but helping our members to achieve that which they aspire in terms of using sports for peace, development, education and for the economy. So, we look forward with great anticipation as we welcome all our countries to the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting 2024.”
At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham UK, South Africa won the men's tournament, while Australia was the champion of the women's contest.
Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity of Canada, said:
“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience sport that is safe, welcoming and inclusive. As the first Canadian to chair a Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, I am excited to collaborate with other countries and learn from their experiences, as we harness the power of sport to build strong and resilient societies.”
The next Olympics in 2028 will feature Cricket as a sport. The next Commonwealth games will be in 2026 but, the site is still to be determined. The games have never been held in Africa.
By then the Commonwealth of Nations will have a new Secretary General. Mamadou Tangara of Gambia is seen as the leading candidate to be the next Secretary General of the Commonwealth. The veteran diplomat and avid sports fan has seen growing momentum from diplomats and ministers in recent months. He currently serves as the minister of Foreign Affairs for that country.
“Wonderful to be in Paris for the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, I look forward to fruitful discussions with global leaders and policymakers about finding ways to ensure that more of our 2.7 billion Commonwealth citizens have access to the benefits of sport,” added The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC.