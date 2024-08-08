Designing the Future: Autodesk Partners with LA 2028 Olympics and Paralympics for Sustainable Venues
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Autodesk has been chosen as the official design and make platform for LA28 and Team USA. The firm’s software is set to assist in the retrofitting of competition and major non-competition venues across Southern California with the aim of shortening timelines, reducing costs, and integrating sustainable design principles.
The software being utilized includes Autodesk Construction Cloud to facilitate collaboration with stakeholders on venue design, development, and delivery. In addition, building information modeling (BIM) tools are also part of the technology being employed.
“Autodesk’s technology is used every day to design and make a better world, which is why we’re thrilled to be LA28’s official design and make platform,” Andrew Anagnost, the president and chief executive of Autodesk, made the statement.
“We are honored to have Autodesk on board for the next four years as we embark on our shared commitment in innovative design that can serve as a precedent for many Games to come,” he added.
LA28 will utilize over 40 venues during the Games, with the city's bid relying heavily on existing venues and other pre-existing sites, committing to not constructing any new permanent venues specifically for the event.
It will be intriguing to see how temporary rugby venues shall be constructed and how the game will turn out away from the ordinary structures. The world will be watching to see how fans and players maneuver through uncharted territories in the new designs.
Autodesk’s software, which is utilized by designers, engineers, builders, and creators, will support LA28’s over US$1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan, incorporating sustainable design principles, as retrofitting existing buildings emits less carbon than new construction.
Casey Wasserman, the chairperson of LA28, stated: “Autodesk’s software is a part of our LA28 story: the behind-the-scenes technology that brings our vision of the LA28 Games to life. Together, we will develop the right plan to support 12 to 15 million ticketed fans over such a short period of time.”
Autodesk will provide data and insights to model existing buildings, which will help LA28 in creating a sustainably built Games. Construction teams will be able to assess and balance tradeoffs related to energy and material use, significantly reducing carbon emissions of the built environment.
“Our partnership will enable Autodesk software to do more than ever before. Together with LA28, we will help prepare Los Angeles for not only a 29-day celebration but also strengthen the greater Los Angeles community by embarking on our shared vision of a more sustainable Games,” said Andrew.