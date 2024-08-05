Duhan Van Der Merwe Sets Scottish Try Record In Win Over Uruguay
By Mohamed Bahaa
Duhan van der Merwe has etched his name in Scottish rugby history by becoming the nation's top try scorer as Scotland secured a 31-19 victory against Uruguay, concluding their tour of the Americas on a high note.
Van der Merwe's landmark 28th try, achieved in the 26th minute of the match, allowed him to surpass the previous record held by Stuart Hogg. Since his international debut in October 2020, the South African-born winger has amassed an impressive tally of tries over 41 appearances.
Scotland took an early lead with scores from Ewan Ashman and Luke Crosbie, positioning them at a comfortable 19-0. However, Uruguay mounted a formidable response, netting 19 consecutive points despite missing several key players who were committed to the Olympics Sevens event.
The Scottish team showcased their depth in the latter stages of the match, with Patrick Harrison and Pierre Schoeman scoring crucial tries to seal the victory.
A late lineup adjustment saw Scott Cummings replaced by Gregor Brown due to a foot injury, while Ewan Johnson joined the squad, which consisted solely of Glasgow and Edinburgh players as the game was outside the international window.
Uruguay initiated the game with aggressive play, pressing Scotland's defense and coming close to scoring after earning two penalties. Nonetheless, Uruguay's inability to capitalize on these opportunities, including a missed penalty kick by Felipe Etcheverry, kept Scotland in the game.
A pivotal moment came when Ben Healy executed a remarkable kick that landed near Uruguay's 22-meter line. This set up a penalty, and Ashman, following his lineout, powered through for his fourth try of the tour in the 12th minute.
The match saw a period of disjointed play until Matt Fagerson intercepted a pass, setting up Crosbie for his maiden Scotland try, facilitated by Diego Arbelo's yellow card for an infraction against George Horne.
Van der Merwe's record-breaking try was assisted by a selfless pass from Kyle Rowe. At 29, the Edinburgh winger's career achievements suggest he may establish a record that will stand the test of time.
Uruguay threatened a historic comeback with Santiago Alvarez intercepting a pass for a try, followed by Etcheverry scoring and later converting his own try. Another opportunity was missed when Etcheverry's kick hit the post after Brown's high tackle.
Manuel Diana added another try for Uruguay following a deft kick from Etcheverry, although the subsequent conversion was missed. The entry of Adam Hastings and Jamie Dobie revitalized Scotland's offense, leading to Harrison and Schoeman's late tries. A last-minute effort by Kyle Steyn was disallowed, but Scotland had already secured their victory.